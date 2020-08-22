Where Liverpool stand with training camp as UK add Austria to quarantine list – Latest News

Their training camp is underway in Salzburg with the first team working on their fitness.

Jurgen Klopp’s Premier League title winners are currently preparing for the start of the 2020/21 season.

UK’s quarantine list now includes Austria and Liverpool are currently in the country for their pre-season training camp, with Jurgen Klopp’s side due to play friendlies next week

That individual has isolated and the club have followed the protocols with regards to continuing with the training camp.

And Liverpool have already had to contend with one positive test for coronavirus while away.

That would in theory prove massively problematic for Liverpool ahead of the Premier League season kicking off on September 12.

The restrictions come into force from 4am this Saturday, and those travelling in from Austria would have to self-isolate for two weeks.

Liverpool are also due to play Arsenal in the Community Shield at Wembley on Saturday, August 29.

Klopp’s men have two friendlies scheduled coming up, with Stuttgart facing them on Saturday before Salzburg play Liverpool on Tuesday.

The Reds, though, are not expected to be rushed into a swift journey home by tomorrow.

They are then due to fly home after the second game, and that remains the plan despite the new regulations with the UK quarantine list.

The Mirror say the Liverpool squad is set to be exempt from having to quarantine, even if they return beyond Saturday.

As the Reds are an elite sports team, they have been following their own safety protocols and are confident they will not have to quarantine after arriving back next Tuesday.