Where to apply for a paper Covid passport if you can’t use the NHS app: How to get a Covid pass letter

The NHS Covid Pass is the only official way to show that you’ve been vaccinated against Covid-19.

A Covid pass is becoming increasingly important, as it will soon be required for entry to some venues throughout England.

The rules went into effect on Wednesday, December 15th, following a heated debate in Parliament that split the Conservative Party. They were passed 369 to 126.

Although the pass can be obtained through the NHS App, many people will want to know how to obtain a physical copy.

Here’s everything you need to know about the situation.

It allows people to show how many Covid-19 vaccinations they’ve had, including booster shots, as well as whether they’ve recently tested Covid-19 negative.

It can be used for both domestic and international travel.

For the time being, two Covid vaccinations are sufficient, but Health Secretary Sajid Javid has stated that in the future, a booster dose will be required to obtain a valid Covid pass and be considered “fully vaccinated.”

An NHS Covid Pass can be obtained digitally via the NHS App or the NHS Covid Pass service online.

If you’d prefer a paper copy, you can download and print your digital NHS Covid Pass.

If you are unable to apply digitally using the NHS App or online service, the government says you can request an NHS Covid Pass letter be mailed to you.

You can also submit an application on behalf of another person.

You can choose between two letters:

The letters that you are eligible for will be sent to you.

A travel letter, a domestic letter, or both may be mailed to you.

For a period of 30 days, the letters will be valid.

You should receive them within 7 working days of requesting them.

If the following conditions apply, you may use this service:

If you don’t have a GP, but have an NHS number, you can use this service.

The UK’s devolved states have their own systems, which are detailed below.

Anyone aged 18 and up must show proof of full vaccination (two doses of a Covid vaccine or one).

