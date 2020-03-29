Whether warm weather will kill the new coronavirus: what scientists say about it – Science and IT

The coronavirus family is really sensitive to heat, but now close contact between people plays a role in its distribution.

Some hope flash new coronavirus infection begin to decrease with temperature increase in the yard, but often pandemics do not behave like seasonal outbreaks.

About the opinion of scientists on this issue writes the BBC Future.

Seasonal diseases

Many infectious diseases flare up and fade away seasonally. Influenza usually occurs in the colder winter months, like Norwalk virus, which causes the infection guilty in 90% of cases of non-bacterial gastrointestinal damage in the world.

Other diseases, such as typhoid fever, tend to worsen in the summer. Cases of measles are reduced in summer in temperate climates, while in tropical regions they peak in the dry season.

Read also: Scenarios for the development of a pandemic, possible ways of victory and consequences for humanity: how the world can overcome the coronavirus and how it will end for it

Therefore, it is not surprising that many people are interested in whether to expect similar seasonality. from COVID-19. Since its appearance in China in mid-December, the virus has already spread rapidly, and now the number of cases is actively increasing in Europe and the United States.

Many of the largest outbreaks were in regions where the climate is cooler, suggesting that the disease may begin to disappear with the onset of summer. Many experts, however, have already warned against excessive hopes for the death of the virus.

And they are right. The virus that causes COVID-19 and is officially called SARS-CoV-2 – too new for any iron evidence of a change in his behavior depending on the season. His “relative” SARS, which spread in 2003, was quickly destroyed, so there is also insufficient information about its seasonality.

However, some clues from other coronaviruses that infect humans show whether COVID-19 could eventually become seasonal.

First hints

A study conducted 10 years ago by Kate Templeton of the Center for Infectious Diseases at the University of Edinburgh, UK, showed that three coronaviruses – all received from patients with respiratory infections in hospitals – showed “noticeable winter seasonality”. These viruses obviously cause infections mainly from December to April – similarly to the flu. The fourth coronavirus, which was mainly detected in patients with a reduced immune system, was much more sporadic.

There are some early hints that COVID-19 may also depend on the season. The spread of new disease outbreaks around the world seems to demonstrate that it prefers cool and dry conditions.



Associated press





An unpublished analysis comparing the weather in 500 locations around the world where COVID-19 cases were reported indicates a link between the spread of the virus and temperature, wind speed, and relative humidity. Another unpublished study also found that higher temperatures are associated with a lower incidence of COVID-19. However, it is also noted there that temperature alone cannot explain global changes in the incidence rate.

Further and yet unpublished studies suggest that moderate warm and cold climates are most vulnerable to an outbreak of coronavirus infection, followed by arid regions. Researchers believe that the tropical regions of the world will suffer the least.

But without real data for several seasons, researchers rely on computer simulations to predict what will happen in a year.

Extrapolating COVID-19 seasonality data from endemic coronaviruses — that is, viruses that have been circulating in human populations for some time — is difficult. This is not least because endemic viruses are seasonal for a variety of reasons that are not currently relevant to the COVID-19 pandemic.

What are the reasons for seasonality

Coronaviruses are a family of so-called “enveloped viruses.” This means that they are coated with an oily membrane, known as the lipid barrier, dotted with proteins that stick out like crown spikes.

There are currently few studies on the effects of weather on COVID-19. Studies of other enveloped viruses demonstrate that it really makes viruses more sensitive to heatthan those that have no shell. In colder conditions, the oily shell hardens to a state similar to rubber, such as fat from cooked meat hardens when cooled to protect the virus longer when it is outside the body. Most enveloped viruses tend to show strong seasonality as a result of this.

Read also: Coronavirus mutates: is it worth fearing and what these changes lead to

Studies have already shown that Sars-Cov-2 can withstand up to 72 hours on hard surfaces such as plastic and stainless steel, at a temperature of 21-23 ° C and a relative humidity of 40%. How exactly the virus behaves at other temperatures and humidity is still to be verified, but studies of other coronaviruses show that they can survive more than 28 days at 4 ° C.

It has also been found that the closely related coronavirus that caused the SARS outbreak in 2003 survives best in cooler and drier places.

“Climate comes into play because it affects the stability of the virus outside the human body, for example when it leaves the body through coughing and sneezing,” said Miguel Araujo, who studies the effects of environmental changes on biodiversity at the National Museum of Natural Sciences in Madrid.

“The longer the virus remains stable in the environment, the greater its ability to infect other people and cause an epidemic. Sars-Cov-2 has spread rapidly throughout the world, but major outbreaks have occurred mainly in places prone to cool and dry weather.”

New virus will be less sensitive to weather

A study at the University of Maryland showed that the virus is most prevalent in cities and regions of the world where the average temperature was around 5-11 ° C and the relative humidity was low.

But there was also a significant number of cases in tropical regions. A recent analysis of the spread of the virus in Asia by researchers at Harvard Medical School shows that this pandemic coronavirus will be less sensitive to weather than many hope.

They conclude that the rapid increase in incidence in the cold and dry provinces of China, such as Jilin and Heilongjiang, along with transmission rates in tropical places such as Guangxi and Singapore, suggests that temperature and humidity increase In spring and summer will not reduce the number of cases. They say this underscores the need for a broad response by health officials to combat the disease.



Associated press





This is due to the fact that the spread of the virus depends not only on its ability to survive in the environment. And here, understanding the seasonality of diseases becomes difficult. For a disease like COVID-19, it is people who are now spreading the virus, so seasonal changes in people’s behavior can also lead to a change in the level of infection.

For example, cases of measles in Europe tend to coincide with school hours and decrease during the holidays, when children are less likely to transmit the virus to each other. It is assumed that large-scale travel of people before the Chinese New Year on January 25 played a key role in the spread of COVID-19 from Wuhan to other cities in China and around the world.

At the same time, one interesting study by scientists in China suggests that there is some connection between how deadly can COVID-19, and weather conditions. They studied about 2,300 deaths in Wuhan, China, and compared them with the levels of humidity, temperature, and pollution on the day they occurred.

Although the work has not yet been published in an academic journal, according to them, the mortality rate was lower on days when the humidity level and temperature were higher. An analysis of the researchers showed that on days when the maximum and minimum temperature ranges were higher, the mortality rate was higher. But this work is mainly based on computer modeling, so the exact nature of this connection and whether it will be observed in other parts of the world remains to be seen.

Weather and the human immune system

Weather can also spoil our own immune system, which makes us more vulnerable to infections. There is some evidence that vitamin D level in our body can affect our susceptibility to infectious diseases. In winter, our body produces less vitamin D from sunlight, mainly because we spend more time indoors and weeping in clothes from the cold air. But some studies have shown that this theory is unlikely to explain the seasonal variations that occur in diseases such as flu.

Read also: It’s hard to kill the inanimate. Why is the new coronavirus such an insidious enemy and what awaits him

Even more controversial is the question does cold weather weaken our immune system – Some studies suggest that this is so, while others, on the contrary, find out that cold can actually increase the number of cells that protect our body from infections.

More convincing evidence that humidity can make us more vulnerable to disease. When the air is especially dry, it is believed that a certain amount of mucus begins to cover our lungs and airways. This sticky secretion forms a natural defense against infections.

In a pandemic

Since the virus causing the COVID-19 pandemic is new, it is unlikely that many people will be immune to it until it gets infected and gets well. It means that the virus will continue to spread, infect and cause disease, unlike endemic viruses.

According to Vittoria Coliz, director of research at the French Institute for Health and Medical Research, the main reason for the spread of the virus around the world is air travel. But as soon as it begins to spread in a particular society – this is the fault close contact between people. The termination of such contacts should also reduce the level of infection. This is exactly what the power of many countries is trying to achieve.

“Still no evidence of seasonal behavior COVID-19“says Coliza.” The behavioral component can also play a role. “But she warns that it is too early to know whether the measures introduced will be enough to stop the spread of the virus.

And if the cases of COVID-19 really decrease in the coming months, then this will happen for a number of reasons – preventive measures, like isolation and restrictions, and an increase in immunity in the population. Perhaps through the change of season.

“If there is a seasonal effect, it can hide the real influence of the other two,” warns the scientist.



Associated press





Even if COVID-19 does show some seasonal variation, it unlikely to disappear completely during the summer monthsas some have suggested. But reducing the number of cases can bring some benefits.

“If there is a certain seasonality, it can buy the health systems the time they need to prepare.”

It is important to understand that pandemics often do not adhere to the same seasonal patterns that are observed with typical outbreaks. Spanish flu, for example, peaked in the summer months, although most flu outbreaks occur in the winter.

“Ultimately we expect Covid-19 to become endemic“says Jan Albert, a professor of infectious disease control who specializes in viruses at the Caroline Institute in Stockholm.” And it will be really strange if he does not demonstrate seasonality. The big question is whether this seasonally sensitive virus will affect its ability to spread in a pandemic. We don’t know for sure, but somewhere deep down, we hope this is possible. “

It is because of this that humanity must be careful about what we know about the seasonal behavior of other coronaviruses, making predictions about the current COVID-19 pandemic.