Which experimental drugs could Prime Minister Boris Johnson be given in intensive care? 

Prime Minister Boris Johnson is currently in a London intensive care unit fighting the coronavirus, with Britain waiting for more updates on his health.

The dramatic twist of events last night left experts fearing the worst. But the news the 55-year-old was in a ‘stable condition’ today offered a glimmer of hope.

Donald Trump last night asked two drug giants working with the US government on experimental drugs to ‘contact London’ and offer the PM support. Number 10 today thanked the President and said officials are in ‘constant contact’ with US officials.

Mr Johnson is being cared for at St Thomas’ Hospital, a central London hospital involved with major trials of experimental drugs on COVID-19 patients.

The medicines – including the promising antimalarial drug hydroxychloroquine – have been approved by drug regulators for clinical trial purposes only.

Other candidates being tested in Britain include HIV drug combination lopinavir and ritonavir, as well as experimental Ebola drug remdesivir.

Doctors across the UK will assess how thousands of patients – some of whom will be in a critically ill condition – respond to these medicines.

Plaquenil.

Malaria, lupus and rheumatoid arthritis. It is a less powerful and, by some experts’ accounts, less toxic, version of chloroquine phosphate.

Drug giant Sanofi carried out a study on 24 patients, which the French government described as ‘promising’.

French health officials are now planning on a larger trial of the drug, which is used on the NHS.

Results from the French study showed three quarters of patients treated with the drug were cleared of the virus within six days. None of the placebo group were treated.

It interferes with viral molecules replicating in red blood cells.

Hydroxychloroquine is one of the first drugs to be trialled in the Principle study. It involves high-risk patients in primary care, aged between 50 to 64, who have COVID-19 symptoms and a chronic health condition such as heart disease, asthma or cancer.

It is unclear how many patients are taking part, and the study will run until March next year. So it will be a while before results are clear.

The study is being run at the Royal College of General Practitioners (RCGP) Research and Surveillance Centre (RSC) in Surrey.

Hydroxychloroquine is also thought to be among 1,000 drugs being tested at Queens University Belfast.

Skin rashes, nausea, diarrhoea and headaches.

Chinese scientists investigating the other form of chloroquine penned a letter to a prestigious journal saying its ‘less toxic’ derivative may also help.

In the comment to Cell Discovery – owned by publisher Nature, they said it shares similar chemical structures and mechanisms.

The team of experts added: ‘It is easy to conjure up the idea that hydroxychloroquine may be a potent candidate to treat infection by SARS-CoV-2.’

Kaletra and Aluvia.

It is an anti-HIV medicine given to people living with the virus to prevent it developing into AIDS. HIV patients were prescribed either Kaltra or ritonavir alone around 1,400 times in 2018.

Illinois-based manufacturer AbbVie donated free supplies of the drug to authorities in China, the US and Europe for tests.

Chinese media reported that the drug was successfully used to cure patients with the coronavirus, but the reports have not been scientifically proven.

A separate Chinese study published in the New England Journal of Medicine found that the lopinavir-ritonavir combination did not improve survival or speed recovery of COVID-19 patients.

However, the authors noted they had enrolled a ‘severely ill population’ of patients.

In a clinical trial submission, scientists in South Korea said lab studies have: ‘In vitro [laboratory] studies revealed that lopinavir/ritonavir [has] antiviral activity against severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2).’

It is a class of drug called a protease inhibitor, which essentially stick to an enzyme on a virus which is vital to the virus reproducing.

By doing this it blocks the process the virus would normally use to clone itself and spread the infection further.

It is not prescribed on the NHS for coronavirus because it hasn’t been approved – but will be used in the Recovery trial, a massive study run by the University of Oxford for COVID-19 patients already in hospital.

The trial started enrolling patients on March 23, with the aim of reaching COVID-19 patients in more than 150 UK hospitals within two weeks.

The drug is also being trialled on coronavirus patients in China and at the University of Nebraska.

Known side effects include diarrhea, headaches, upset stomachs, drowsiness, dizziness, a bad taste in the mouth, and trouble sleeping.

The drugs have been described as ‘promising’ by experts. But there has been some hesitancy about the drug combination due to the NEJM study.

The drug is still in development and goes by the name of SNG001.

Interferon beta-1b (IFN-beta) is a naturally occurring protein that orchestrates the body’s anti-viral responses.

SNG001 is a formulation of IFN-beta developed by Synairgen to prevent severe lower respiratory tract illness caused by cold and flu infections.

A different formulation using the protein is used to treat patients with multiple sclerosis (MS).

The drug called Extavia is self-injected every two days and works by slowing down the damage to the nervous system and by reducing the number of relapses.

Synairgen is a UK-based company, and it appears their formulation hasn’t crossed overseas yet.

But it does say has been approached by, and is in discussion with, a number of scientific and governmental bodies in the US and internationally since the COVID-19 outbreak began.

Laboratory studies have shown IFN-beta can protect cells from infection by a range of respiratory viruses.

These include the MERS and SARS coronavirus strains, leaving scientists expecting IFN-beta to also protect against the COVID-19 strain.

It has already been shown to improve the recovery of asthma and COPD (chronic obstructive pulmonary disease) patients who have other lung infections, such as flu.

Richard Marsden, CEO of Synairgen, said: ‘SNG001 has been well tolerated in clinical trials in over 200 respiratory patients to date and has accelerated lung function recovery in two Phase II asthma trials in patients with a cold or flu infection.’

SNG001 is inhaled with a nebuliser, which helps deliver drugs to the lungs.

Scientists believe it will prevent the coronavirus from taking over lung cells to replicate. This would prevent patients deteriorating until the point they need ventilation to survive.

Viruses, including coronaviruses, can evolve the ability to suppresses IFN-beta production in the body, thereby helping the virus evade.

Southampton researchers are conducting a Phase II SNG001 trial on COVID-19 patients to see if it could prevent worsening symptoms in those most at risk.

The trial, led by Professor Tom Wilkinson at University Hospital Southampton, will involve 100 patients at Southampton and up to ten other NHS hospitals. It started recruiting mid-March.

Those patients will receive the best current COVID19 care, whilst inhaling either a placebo or SNG001 for 14 days.

Doctors are currently clueless. Side effects will be reported with the findings of the clinic trial.

Other forms of interferon beta can cause headaches, vaginal bleeding and diminish libido.

Tom Wilkinson told Sky News: ‘We are hoping that the drug will increase the rate of recovery from infection, that it will increase the protection in the bit of the lungs that are not infected yet and will reduce the number of patients that decline significantly and require intubation and ventilation.’

Mr Marsden said: ‘A successful outcome from this trial [at Southampton] in COVID-19 patients would be a major breakthrough in the fight against this coronavirus pandemic.’

Ozurdex and Baycadron.

The steroid drug is used to treat allergies and asthma, as well as some types of cancer.

Baycadron is made by Wockhardt Usa, Llc, while Ozurdex is made by Allergan, the manufacturer of a commonly used textured breast implant.

No studies have yet to prove dexamethasone can treat SARS-CoV-2 – but it has been tested on patients with MERS and SARS, two different coronaviruses.

One retrospective study of critically-ill patients with MERS found that almost half of the people that received steroids needed additional treatments such as assistance in breathing, drugs to increase blood pressure, and a form of dialysis.

Those given steroids were found to take longer to clear the virus from their bodies.

Other studies found that the virus was still present in SARS patients who took the drugs up to three weeks after infection.

Steroids are often used by doctors to reduce inflammation, which is present in the lungs of patients with the coronavirus.

However, steroids also impair the immune system’s ability to fight viruses and other infections that often develop in patients with life-threatening illness.

Dexamethasone is one of the drugs being used in the RECOVERY trial launched by the University of Oxford. It will include patients at more than 130 NHS hospitals across the UK.

The drug is known to cause an increase in appetite and heartburn, as well as muscle weakness and insomnia.

In a piece in prestigious medical journal The Lancet, three experts warned: ‘No unique reason exists to expect that patients with 2019-nCoV infection will benefit from corticosteroids.

‘And they might be more likely to be harmed with such treatment.

‘We conclude that corticosteroid treatment should not be used for the treatment of 2019-nCoV-induced lung injury or shock outside of a clinical trial.’

Remdesivir – no brand name currently exists because it is only experimental.

It was developed around 10 years ago with the intention of it destroying the Ebola virus. It was pushed aside, however, when other, better candidates emerged.

California-based pharmaceutical company Gilead Sciences, the firm behind the life-changing HIV-preventing pill Truvada, or PrEP.

Lab tests of remdesivir have shown promise against coronaviruses – but human trials are still in their early days.

Doctors in the US have tried it on patients and it managed to speed up the recovery of the first person to be treated for the virus there.

The a 35-year-old man in Washington state, close to Seattle – whose infection was announced on January 20 – recovered after being given the drug.

A Californian woman who doctors ‘thought was going to pass away’ also recovered in the US after being given the drug.

Four American passengers on board the Diamond Princess cruise ship treated with the drug in Japan also recovered.

Officials in Liguria – a coastal region of Italy – also announced an infected man in his 70s had recovered and could go home after 12 days in hospital.

Remdesivir is an anti-viral drug that works in essentially the same way as favipiravir – by crippling the RNA polymerase enzyme, stopping a virus from reproducing.

The Adaptive COVID-19 Treatment Trial (ACTT-EU/UK) trial, which is taking place in about 75 hospitals globally, recruited its first UK patient this week.

The study, led by the MRC Clinical Trials Unit at University College London, will evaluate the safety and efficacy of remdesivir in patients with moderate to severe Covid-19. It will be administered via IV.

The trial will involve thousands of people across 15 NHS trusts in London, Liverpool, Sheffield, Glasgow and Plymouth and more.

Initially the trial aims to recruit 440 people who will be followed up by 29 days. Researchers hope to have the first results from the trial by the beginning of this summer.

Critically, a clinical trial of this size will highlight the true efficacy of remdesivir and any potential side effects.

The drug is also being trialled on coronavirus patients in China and at the University of Nebraska.

Scientists are full of hope because the drug is proven to be safe in humans. Its side effects are still not well understood.

Professor Devi Sridhar, chair of global public health at the University of Edinburgh, hailed remdesivir as ‘one of the most promising antivirals’ being investigated.

While Dr Alfredo Garzino-Demo, of the University of Maryland School of Medicine, said evidence shows it has the ability to treat COVID-19 patients.

Rocephin.

The antibiotic treat many kinds of bacterial infections, including severe or life-threatening forms such as meningitis.

It’s also used to prevent infection in people having certain types of surgery.

Rocephin is injected into a muscle, or into a vein through an IV.

Roche Laboratories, the Swiss pharmaceutical giant.

No studies have yet proven Ceftriaxone can treat the new coronavirus.

It is currently being tested on humans as part of the REMAP-CAP trial, an international effort involving more than 50 research teams around the world.

The drug will be trialled on patients who develop pneumonia as a result of the virus, including those in UK hospitals.

It works by by interfering with bacteria trying to multiply and grow.

Ceftriaxone blocks the bacteria from making a cell wall, which eventually kills off the infection-causing bugs.

The drug may cause mild diarrhea, warmth or a hard lump where the injection was given, vaginal itching or discharge, rash, or poor liver function.

Avelox.

The antibiotic is used to treat a number of bacterial infections, including pneumonia, conjunctivitis, tuberculosis, sinusitis and heart infections.

It is taken orally, by injection into a vein, or as an eye drop.

The German firm Bayer AG, one of the largest pharmaceutical companies in the world.

There have been no studies into its effect on coronavirus patients yet.

Moxifloxacin is also part of the REMAP-CAP trial which spans across the globe, including the UK. It will be used on patients with pneumonia – which COVID-19’s can trigger in worst-case scenarios.

Moxifloxacin is on the World Health Organization’s List of Essential Medicines, the safest and most effective medicines needed in a health system.

It kills off bacteria by blocking their ability to duplicate.

Common side effects include diarrhea, dizziness, and headache.

In rare instances, it may cause spontaneous tendon ruptures, nerve damage, and skeletal muscle weakness.

Tazocin.

Piperacillin-tazobactam is a combination medication containing the antibiotic piperacillin and the β-lactamase inhibitor tazobactam, a group of enzymes that combat antibiotic resistance.

It is used to treat pelvic inflammatory disease, intra-abdominal infection, pneumonia, cellulitis, and sepsis. It is administered by injection into a vein.

The German firm Bayer AG, one of the largest pharmaceutical companies in the world.

There have been no studies into its effect on coronavirus patients yet.

Piperacillin-tazobactam is also on the WHO’s List of Essential Medicines, and so has been pulled into the REMAP-CAP trial on COVID-19 patients with pneumonia.

The drug kills bacteria through blocking their ability to make a cell wall and duplicate.

Common adverse effects include headache, trouble sleeping, rash, nausea, constipation, and diarrhoea.

Zithromax, Klacid, Erymax, Erythrocin, Erythroped and Erythroped A.

Macrolides are a group of antibiotics used to treat pneumonia and respiratory infections.

Pfizer, best known as the creator of Viagra, makes the most common macrolide, Zithromax.

It has been used since 1952 as a substitute to penicillin in cases where patients were allergic to penicillin or had penicillin-resistant illnesses.

Macrolides have long been shown to be effective at treating pneumonia and the serious bouts of the flu.

There are high hopes its effectiveness for treating COVID-19 will come to light in the REMAP-CAP trial.

They act by inhibiting bacterial protein synthesis, or stopping bugs from growing in the body.

The drugs have long been considered safe for the vast majority of people.

But a 2008 British Medical Journal article highlights that the combination of some macrolides and statins (used for lowering cholesterol) is not advisable and can lead mto Muscular disease.

Some macrolides are also known to cause cholestasis, a condition where bile cannot flow from the liver to the intestine.

Cholestasis can lead to itchiness, jaundice and abnormally concentrated urine.

Tamiflu.

The antiviral medication is used to treat and prevent influenza A, the most common version of the flu, and influenza B.

It is recommend it in people who have complications or are at high risk of complications within 48 hours of first symptoms of infection.

Oseltamivir is taken by mouth, either as a pill or liquid.

Roche Laboratories, the Swiss pharmaceutical giant.

A tiny study of four medics, aged 30 to 36, who contracted coronavirus suggested Oseltamivir suppressed the virus’ reproduction.

The study, published in the journal JAMA on February 27, followed four medical professionals ages 30 to 36 years old who developed COVID-19 in the outbreak’s epicentre in Wuhan, China.

All of the individuals recovered after being treated with Tamiflu.

The drug is being trialled by British and international researchers as part of the REMAP-CAP study.

Tamflu works by attacking flu viruses to keep them from multiplying in the body.

Common side effects include nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, dizziness, headache, nosebleeds, eye redness or discomfort and sleeping problems.

The flu itself or Tamiflu may rarely cause mood changes, which is more common in children.

Augmentin. It is taken as a tablet.

The penicillin antibiotic is useful for the treatment of a number of bacterial infections, including sinusitis, pneumonia, ear infections, bronchitis, urinary tract infections, and skin infections.

Clavulanate potassium is a beta-lactamase inhibitor that helps prevent certain bacteria from becoming resistant to amoxicillin.

The British drug giant GlaxoSmithKlin, based in Brentford, London.

No studies have investigated its effect on the coronavirus.

It’s on the extensive list of drugs being tested in the the REMAP-CAP trial, involving between 2,000 and 4,000 patients in 13 countries, including the UK.

It stops the growth of bacteria and is only used to treat bacterial infections. It is not thought to be effective for viral infections such as the common cold and flu.

The drug is considered generally safe for most people and has very little side effects.

In some circumstances, the drug can cause hives, general itching, itching of the vagina or genital area, pain during sexual intercourse, redness of the skin, vaginal discharge.

But there have been reports of the antibiotic causing bloody or cloudy urine, fever, greatly decreased frequency of urination or amount of urine, seizures and swelling of the feet or lower legs.

Teflaro in the US and Zinforo in Europe

The antibiotic is prescribed for complicated skin infections, including MRSA, and pneumonia.

It is given via drip into a vein, usually in hospital.

The New York City based drug giant, Pfizer.

The antibiotic is being trialled on an international group of patients, including Britons, along with 15 other drugs as part of the REM-CAP trial.

The active substance in Zinforo, ceftaroline fosamil, is a type of antibiotic called cephalosporin belonging to the group ‘beta-lactams’.

It interferes with the production of complex molecules called peptidoglycans, which are essential components of bacterial cell walls.

The most common side effects with Zinforo – seen in more than 3 per cent of patients – are diarrhoea, headache, nausea, and itching.

Boris Johnson is ‘breathing without assistance’ in intensive care and does not have pneumonia, Downing Street said categorically today.

Forced to issue a statement to quash rampant speculation, the PM’s spokesman said he was ‘stable overnight and remains in good spirits’, having received ‘standard oxygen treatment’.

Mr Johnson has also not needed a mechanical ventilator despite mounting concerns over his health.

The more positive news came after Michael Gove said the premier’s plight is ‘truly frightening’ and ministers are ‘praying’ for his swift recovery. Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab has been ‘deputised’ to take charge while he is out of action.

But there are growing concerns about the effectiveness of the government machine while the incumbent of No10 is unable to lead the crisis response, potentially for many weeks to come. Some survivors of the virus have warned it took them two months to recover fully.

Mr Johnson was moved to ICU at St Thomas’ Hospital in central London and given oxygen last night after his health deteriorated sharply over just two hours, leaving doctors fearing he will end up needing a ventilator.

But the 55-year-old’s spokesman said today: ‘The Prime Minister has been stable overnight and remains in good spirits.

‘He is receiving standard oxygen treatment and breathing without any other assistance. He has not required mechanical ventilation or non-invasive respiratory support.’

In a round of broadcast interviews this morning, Mr Gove played down concerns that the government will be paralysed with the leader out of action, insisting that Mr Johnson had already been on a ‘stripped back diary’ for days and ‘Cabinet is the supreme decision making body’,

However, within hours it had emerged that Mr Gove himself had also been impacted by coronavirus, as he has gone into self-isolation following a family member displaying symptoms.

New Prime Ministers usually write ‘letters of last resort’ to nuclear submarine captains, setting out instructions if government is wiped out by an enemy strike. But No10 said Mr Johnson’s existing letters will continue to apply, rather than Mr Raab writing new ones.

MPs have raised alarm that hostile states such as Russia – which has already been accused of spreading disinformation about Mr Johnson’s condition – could try to exploit Britain’s ‘weakness’.

General Sir Nick Carter, chief of the defence staff, said the armed forces ‘work straight through to the Prime Minister’, although he suggested the National Security Council (NSC) will now fill the gap.

Asked who will be in control of the nuclear deterrent and armed forces, the PM’s spokesman said: ‘In relation to national security matters the First Secretary of State and the Cabinet have the authority and the ability to respond in the Prime Minister’s absence.’

The Queen is being kept informed about Mr Johnson’s condition and has send a message of support to Mr Johnson’s pregnant partner Carrie Symond and the PM’s family.

But she will not grant audiences to Mr Raab while he is standing in for the premier. The monarch appoints the PM, choosing the individual who is best placed to carry a majority in the Commons.

Meanwhile, Donald Trump revealed he has offered to send Mr Johnson experimental drugs to treat his coronavirus.

As the Prime Minister was treated in hospital:

The PM’s sharp downturn came 11 days after he first suffered coronavirus symptoms and went into isolation. He looked increasingly unwell when glimpsed in public and in ‘selfie’ videos posted on on social media, and ministers were then shocked by his grim appearance at a Zoom conference on Sunday.

Downing Street sources confirmed Mr Johnson is not yet on a ventilator – but was moved to intensive care to be near one if needed. Some medical experts forecasting this course of action is now ‘very likely’.

Two thirds of patients in intensive care with coronavirus are sedated and put on a ventilator within 24 hours of arriving as the illness attacks their lungs.

Only two hours before his move to intensive care, No10 was insisting Mr Johnson was still spearheading the government’s coronavirus response, despite de facto deputy Mr Raab chairing the morning crisis meeting.

Yet shortly after the Foreign Secretary left the Number 10 podium following the daily 5pm press briefing, Mr Johnson, 55, suffered breathing problem.

Sir Mark Sedwill, the cabinet secretary, held an emergency video conference with the cabinet to tell them the bad news, in a moment one minister described as ‘truly shocking’.

No10 has been urged to be more ‘transparent’ about the premier’s condition, amid claims a hospital bed was being prepared for him as early as last Thursday.

Mr Gove said today: ‘If there is any change in his condition we will ensure the country is updated.’

Downing Street said Mr Raab is working from the Foreign Office but is being assisted by officials from ‘across Government’ as he co-ordinates the coronavirus response.

The spokesman said Mr Raab and the Cabinet would be able to order military action without the consent of the Prime Minister.

As First Secretary of State, he would chair any meeting of the National Security Council.

Should Mr Raab be forced to self-isolate or take ill, Chancellor Rishi Sunak would be next in line to take over.

Former cabinet member and Tory peer Baroness Nicky Morgan described Mr Johnson’s condition as ‘worrying’, adding she understood it was ‘very much a skeleton staff now’ at Downing Street.

Speaking to ITV News, former prime minister David Cameron said: ‘Well obviously it’s very worrying news and all of us are praying for Boris and thinking of him and praying and thinking of his family.

‘And hoping he gets well soon and gets back to Number 10, where I know he wants to be and where we all want him to be.

‘Boris is very tough, very resilient, very fit person, I know that from facing him on the tennis court and I’m sure he’ll come through this.

‘Of course he’s very resilient, he’s tough, also he’s got a tremendous zest for life, and getting things done, and for leading and for taking decisions.

‘I know he’ll want to get well and get back in charge again, and that’s what we all want for him. And we’re hoping and praying that that’s the case and that’s the case very soon.’

Mr Johnson was conscious last night and had not been intubated – the process of putting a tube in the windpipe to aid breathing.

He required around four litres of oxygen rather than the 15 litres used by an average Covid-19 ICU patient, according to the Times.

Speaking last night, Mr Raab vowed that ‘government business will continue’ and said there is a strong ‘team spirit’ rallying around the leader. He also reassured that the premier was ‘receiving excellent care’ and thanked the NHS staff who were treating him and other patients across Britain.

Mr Johnson’s handing of power to Mr Raab – the second most senior cabinet minister after the PM himself – came after days of insisting he remained in the driving seat of the UK’s fightback against the virus.

But on Sunday, the tenth day of isolation in his Number 11 flat, Mr Johnson’s declining health became clear to Cabinet colleagues during a 10am Zoom video conference call.

During the 45-minute meeting with ministers including Michael Gove, Rishi Sunak and Matt Hancock, insiders described the PM as pale and strained, while some detected breathlessness as he spoke.

A Number 10 spokeswoman said last night: ‘Since Sunday evening, the Prime Minister has been under the care of doctors at St Thomas’ Hospital, in London, after being admitted with persistent symptoms of coronavirus.

‘Over the course of this afternoon, the condition of the Prime Minister has worsened and, on the advice of his medical team, he has been moved to the Intensive Care Unit at the hospital.

‘The PM has asked Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab, who is the First Secretary of State, to deputise for him where necessary.

‘The PM is receiving excellent care, and thanks all NHS staff for their hard work and dedication.’

Downing Street has been accused of downplaying the seriousness of Mr Johnson’s illness.

When he was admitted to hospital on Sunday night, Number 10 made clear he was undergoing tests as a precaution on the advice of his doctor.

But a Tory source said: ‘No 10 tried to play this down but think it through: the Prime Minister was being taken to hospital in his car at 8pm on Sunday, the precise moment the Queen was making her broadcast to the nation. It therefore cannot have been completely routine.’

Insiders on the Sunday Zoom cabinet call also claimed it was clear Mr Johnson was not well.

A senior Whitehall source said: ‘His symptoms were persisting. He was plainly not getting any better. In fact he’d got worse.’

Determined to emulate the grit of his political hero Winston Churchill, insiders said Mr Johnson was reluctant to go to hospital.

A source said: ‘Do not underestimate the macho nature of the Westminster political Establishment. Boris will not have wanted to look weak.’

However, he eventually gave ground to his doctor and travelled to St Thomas’ with bodyguards on Sunday night.

It was the first time Mr Johnson was believed to have left Downing Street since Thursday, when he stood on the steps of Number 11 to applaud NHS workers at 8pm.

This was the last time the PM has been seen in public and came amid whisperings in Westminster that he was not as well as aides were claiming.

The next day, wearing an open collar shirt and looking exhausted, the PM used a Twitter video to reveal he had failed to shake off his high temperature and so would continue to self-isolate, while still keeping a firm hand on the tiller.

Mr Raab is now primed to take charge of the government’s coronavirus response and deputise for Mr Johnson ‘where necessary’, although it is understood he will not be a temporary PM.

At yesterday’s Downing Street press briefing, he confirmed a further 439 coronavirus deaths, taking the toll to 5,373, while the number of patients rose by 3,802 to 51,608.

Health experts tonight appeared unanimous in their view that the PM’s admission to intensive care means he is ‘extremely sick’.

But the four litres of oxygen which the Times reports were given to Mr Johnson is below the 15-litre threshold for typical intensive care patients, suggesting he is not as ill as most in ICUs.

World leaders and politicians around the globe rallied around Mr Johnson, who received well wishers from David Cameron, Emmanuel Macron and Donald Trump.

Japan’s Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has sent a tweet saying his thoughts and prayers are with Mr Johnson this morning.

He said: ‘To my dear friend @BorisJohnson , my thoughts and prayers are with you and your family, as you fight for a swift recovery. The people of Japan stand with the British people at this difficult time.’

The Queen has also been kept informed by Downing Street about Mr Johnson’s condition, Buckingham Palace said.

Mr Raab last night vowed to keep the machines of government firing on all cylinders while the PM recovered.

The one-time Tory leadership contender said: ‘The Prime Minister is in safe hands with that brilliant team at St Thomas’ hospital, and the focus of the Government will continue to be on making sure that the Prime Minister’s direction, all the plans for making sure that we can defeat coronavirus and can pull the country through this challenge, will be taken forward.’

He added: ‘There’s an incredibly strong team spirit behind the Prime Minister, and making sure that we get all of the plans the Prime Minister’s instructed us to deliver, to get them implemented as soon as possible.

‘And that’s the way it will bring the whole country through the coronavirus challenge that we face right now.’

Senior doctors branded the PM’s admission to intensive care a ‘huge concern’ and underscores how indiscriminate the virus is.

Dr Simon Clarke, a professor on cellular microbiology at Reading University, told Sky News: ‘The NHS particularly in this moment doesn’t give up intensive care beds just for people to be looked over. It doesn’t work that way even for PMs.

‘He wouldn’t be in intensive care unless he needed to be in intensive care. Especially not at this time.’

He added: ‘It is probably about time that the press people in No10 started levelling with us about what his condition really is.’

Downing Street sources confirmed Mr Johnson is not yet on a ventilator, although medical experts forecast this course of action is ‘very likely’.

Prof Derek Hill, Professor of Medical Imaging, University College London, said: ‘As often happens with COVID-19, his condition has now deteriorated so he has been admitted to intensive care where he is very likely to have been put on a mechanical ventilator to breath for him.’

He added: ‘One of the features of COVID-19 in all countries seems to be that many more men become seriously ill than women – especially in the over 40 age group.

‘Also we know that people under about 60 seem to have a higher chance of making a recovery from critical illness with COVID-19 than older people. But there is no doubt this turn of events means Boris Johnson is extremely sick.’

Mr Johnson’s pregnant fiancée Carrie Symonds, who is due in the early summer, is self-isolating in her own Camberwell apartment with the couple’s dog Dilyn after symptoms surfaced.

The 32-year-old said on Saturday: ‘I’ve spent the past week in bed with the main symptoms of Coronavirus. I haven’t needed to be tested and, after seven days of rest, I feel stronger and I’m on the mend.’

Politicians of all stripes rallied around Mr Johnson, including from ex-prime minister David Cameron and French President Emmanuel Macron.

Scotland First Minister Nicola Sturgeon tweeted: ‘My thoughts are with the PM and his family – sending him every good wish.’

Business minister Nadim Zahawi tweeted: ‘Thoughts & prayers for Boris Johnson & Carrie Symonds and their family.

‘I have known Boris for 20 years he is a fighter and will beat this virus.’

Chancellor Rishi Sunak tweeted: ‘My thoughts tonight are with Boris Johnson and Carrie Symonds. I know he’ll be getting the best care possible and will come out of this even stronger.’

Members of the newly-formed shadow cabinet offered their support for the PM.

Shadow justice secretary David Lammy tweeted: ‘Awful news. My very best wishes to the Prime Minister, as well as his partner Carrie, family and friends. Get well soon Boris Johnson.’

Mr Johnson fell ill with the virus on the same day as Health Secretary Matt Hancock, who has since recovered.

Alarm bells started ringing that the nerve centre of the government’s crisis response had been compromised when chief medical officer Professor Chris Whitty and top Downing Street adviser Dominic Cummings also began showing symptoms. Meetings have since taken place via videolink.

Survivors of coronavirus who spent time on intensive care wards have shared their experience of fighting the disease as Boris Johnson battles the killer infection in hospital.

Matt Dockray, 39, described the illness as ‘the most horrible experience you will go through,’ when he appeared on ITV’s Good Morning Britain.

The father-of-one said: ‘It’s a horrible, horrible experience. You’re very lonely. You don’t have any friends or family there so you don’t have that emotional, personal support you rely on in your hardest times.’

But he warned that recovery can take six to eight weeks. ‘There’s people who have been on those ventilators for a lot longer and they’ve come out and lived to tell the tale. There’s quite a few of us getting clapped out of the hospital that prove you can get back to normal,’ he said.

‘There’s still a long road of recovery, it takes about six to eight weeks, but you can sit here and tell the tale and fight this.’