Which foods are the most difficult for people to give up during Veganuary?

Which foods are the most difficult to give up during Veganuary?

Chocolate, mayonnaise, and honey were among the most popular foods that Brits were willing to give up.

For Veganuary, Brits are determined to give up meaty crisps, ice cream, and cake – but they would struggle to give up cheese and chicken.

A survey of 2,000 UK adults commissioned by snack and superfood brand Nature’s Heart found that nearly a third of Britons want to change their diet to be more environmentally friendly.

However, dairy products appear to be a major factor in Brits’ struggles to stick to a vegan diet in January, with 40% claiming that giving up cheese, 32% cow’s milk, and 30% eggs is extremely difficult.

Other breakfast foods, such as yoghurt, sausages, and bacon, appear to be difficult to give up, with only 16 percent considering it.

Despite the fact that more than a quarter believe vegan options are limited, with 34% admitting they’d struggle to come up with a vegan breakfast, nearly a third want to try more plant-based alternatives in 2022, and 29% want to make some parts of their diet vegan.

When it comes to the first meal of the day, 25% of people believe that vegan alternatives aren’t as appealing.

More than half of those polled admitted to skipping breakfast on occasion, with 28% claiming it is due to a lack of time to prepare food (despite the fact that breakfast only takes an average of 12 minutes to prepare) and 21% claiming they are uninterested in breakfast as a meal.

More than half of women, compared to only 36% of men, are simply not hungry in the morning.

According to the study, 35% of people who give something up for Veganuary expect to keep it up after the month is over.

Over a third of respondents said they had participated in Veganuary or were considering it.

More than a quarter did so – or intend to do so – in order to spice up their diet.

Other motivations include improving their health (46%), doing their part for the environment (44%), and trying new foods.

