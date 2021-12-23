While isolating with Covid at Christmas, there are eight things you can do outside the house.

While isolating with Covid at Christmas, there are eight things you can still do outside the house.

THOUSANDS OF BRITISH PEOPLE will be self-isolating this Christmas as Omicron wreaks havoc across the country.

However, there are some exceptions to the mandatory quarantining, allowing those who have tested positive or are close contacts to leave.

The UK Health Security Agency, on the other hand, claims that these are “exceptional circumstances” and that people “should have considered all other options before going out.”

They went on to say that if they had to leave, they should “consider how you can limit your contact with other people.”

We’ll look at the exceptions in this section…

Quarantined British citizens are allowed to leave their homes to “seek medical assistance, where it is required urgently or on the advice of a registered medical practitioner.”

“Services from dentists, opticians, audiologists, chiropodists, chiropractors, osteopaths, and other medical or health practitioners, as well as services relating to mental health,” according to the rules.

Anyone who is self-isolating can still “attend a close family member’s funeral.”

A “close family member” is defined as follows in the Social Fund Maternity and Funeral Expenses (General) Regulations 2005:

“Parent, parent-in-law, son, son-in-law, daughter, daughter-in-law, step-parent, step-son, step-son-in-law, step-daughter, step-daughter-in-law, brother, brother-in-law, sister or sister-in-law, brother, brother-in-law, brother, brother-in-law, brother, brother-in-law, brother, brother-in-law, brother, brother-in-law

Similarly, you can “access veterinary services, if necessary or on the advice of a veterinary surgeon.”

This means you can take your pet to the veterinarian in an emergency.

British citizens have the right to “obtain basic necessities, such as food and medical supplies, for those in the same household (including any pets or animals in the household) where these provisions are not available in any other manner” under isolation rules.

This would only apply in very specific circumstances, such as when those who are self-isolating do not have the option of ordering online or having it delivered by someone else.

Domestic abuse victims are also exempted from the rules.

It states that British citizens can flee “to avoid danger” by “moving to a different place specified in paragraph 1a, where it becomes impracticable to remain where they are.”

“1a” means “your home, a friend’s or family member’s home; bed and breakfast accommodation; accommodation provided or arranged under section 4, 95, or 98 of the Immigration and Asylum Act 1999” or “another suitable place.”

Isolation can be broken “to fulfill a legal obligation, such as attending court or satisfying bail conditions, or participating in legal proceedings” by those with covid or close contacts.

They can also leave to “access critical public services, such as social services…

