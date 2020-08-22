WHO Chief Hopes COVID-19 Gone in 2 Years Like Spanish Flu; Vaccine Not Enough to Stem Coronavirus

World Health Organization’s chief hopes that the Coronavirus or COVID-19 pandemic will end in two years just like the Spanish Flu, further stating that technology and knowledge the world has now are critical factors to stemming the virus. However, vaccines would not be the solution for the pandemic, says the WHO chief.

World Health Organization’s chief and director-general, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, discussed his opinions and stood in the current global crisis in a webinar, as part WHO’s regular briefing, reported by Independent.

Ghebreyesus specifically noted that a previous global pandemic, Spanish Flu, lasted for two years since its initial spread in February of 1918 and ending by April of 1920, just short of two years. With this fact and data, WHO is hoping to stop the virus in less than two years; the current generation is gifted with technology and knowledge to do so.

The 21st century is at a disadvantage for being “globally close” to one another due to ease in connectivity and globalization; however, the modern marvels of technology are advantageous for the current generation to utilize in stopping the virus.

Currently, the world faces the coronavirus’s threats with no known cures and vaccines, imposing only strict lockdowns and doing its best to minimize the risk of infection. The world tallies 23.09 million positive cases and 802,000 deaths of COVID-19, according to Worldometers.

United Nation’s specialized agency for international public health, the World Health Organization, closely monitors the Coronavirus pandemic and gives recommendations and guidelines to help in minimizing the risks brought by the global pandemic.



The World Health Organization and other agencies worldwide are committed to stemming the Novel coronavirus’s spread and reign amongst the human population. The briefing aims to address the growing concern and status of the global pandemic to concerned agencies worldwide. WHO chief discussed several solutions to stem the COVID-19 but did not dive into particulars. He stated only the widely available resources, Technology, and Knowledge, to be the key to stop it.

With the whole world rushing to procure drugs and vaccines to stem the virus, WHO Chief states his view on the race to producing antibodies. “A vaccine will be a vital tool, and we hope that we will have one as soon as possible. But there’s no guarantee that we will, and even if we do have a vaccine, it won’t end the pandemic on its own.” Ghebreyesus said in the webinar. A concern for rushing the vaccine is growing amongst experts in the field. This particular concern is aimed at Russia’s Sputnik V announced just this month as complete and viable protection from the Novel coronavirus. Scientists and medical experts alike doubt and criticize the country’s vaccine effort saying that it might do more harm and possibly mutate the virus instead of defeating it.

The WHO Chief gave importance to proper management of this crisis as early as now, with the existing tools and resources. People should adjust and adapt to the situation to be safe from the virus. Ghebreyesus suggests that the world’s community should act and give more effort in keeping the environment safe for everyone to make an impact to halt the virus. Voice of America highlights that healthcare systems’ resources around the world are depleting and working to stop the virus as early as now, will help in future efforts.

