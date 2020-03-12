WHO: Coronavirus pandemic is now a ‘very real threat’

The threat of the coronavirus triggering a worldwide pandemic is now ‘very real’, the World Health Organization has warned.

The WHO’s director-general, Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, said in a conference today that humanity is not ‘at the mercy’ of the virus and even a pandemic would be controllable.

More than 111,000 people around the world have now been infected with the coronavirus, which can cause pneumonia, and at least 3,892 have died.

The number of new cases being diagnosed in China is now falling but outbreaks are surging elsewhere in the world, particularly in Europe and Iran.

The specific definition of a pandemic are not universally agreed upon, but there are three main criteria – sustained person-to-person transmission, evidence of world-wide spread and a disease that can cause sudden illness or death.

COVID-19 is a mild flu-like illness for the overwhelming majority (98 per cent) of people who contract it, which may explain the reluctance to call it a pandemic.

Speaking at the conference in Geneva, Switzerland, earlier today, Dr Ghebreyesus said: ‘Now that the virus has a foothold in so many countries, the threat of a pandemic has become very real.

‘But it would be the first pandemic that could be controlled. The bottom line is we are not at the mercy of the virus.’

Authorities can contain the virus by isolating patients, limiting travel and locking down areas with severe outbreaks, the Chinese government has shown.

Although more than 80,000 people have been infected there, the number of daily cases is now plummeting – only 46 people were diagnosed there yesterday, March 8 – and more than have 50,000 have recovered.

People have been infected with the coronavirus in at least 109 countries worldwide since the outbreak began in Wuhan, China, in late December.

At least 21 countries have announced people have died there because of COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus.

But 93 per cent of the cases come from just four countries, Dr Ghebreyesus said – China, South Korea, Italy and Iran.

He added: ‘We are encouraged that Italy is taking aggressive measures to contain its epidemic and we hope that those measures prove effective in the coming days.’

The Italian government has locked down an area home to some 16million people in the north of the country, including the cities of Milan and Venice, and popular holiday destinations such as Lake Como.

The WHO has warned the coronavirus is now spreading between humans in nearly thirty countries across Europe.

Fears of the life-threatening infection have now engulfed the continent, which has recorded more than 12,000 cases and 400 deaths.

Europe’s crisis – centred in northern Italy but now rapidly spreading – began with a handful of imported cases from China, where the outbreak began.

But WHO chiefs have now confirmed local transmission – when an infection spreads within a country – in twenty-seven European nations.

France recorded a 70 per cent surge in cases overnight, with more than 1,200 patients now known to have caught the deadly infection.

Germany and Spain also saw huge spikes in the number of infected patients, while the UK’s toll has risen eight-fold in the space of a week.

Albania today became the latest nation to be struck down, meaning only a handful of countries across the continent have yet to record a case.

Europe’s escalating coronavirus crisis comes just weeks before thousands of British families will travel to the continent for Easter.

In other developments, a maintenance worker at Disneyland Paris tested positive for coronavirus, the theme park announced today.