WHO declares the end of the coronavirus pandemic ‘now in sight’ for the UK, according to Covid news LIVE.

The World Health Organization has declared that the Covid-19 pandemic is nearly over in the United Kingdom.

Infections and hospitalizations are decreasing across the country for the first time since the highly contagious Covid variant swept the UK at the end of last year.

David Nabarro, Covid special envoy for the World Health Organization, said Britain could now see “light at the end of the tunnel.”

Professor Paul Hunter of the University of East Anglia predicted that by the summer, things would be back to normal.

“Covid will soon be just one of the causes of the common cold and will be a pain in the behind, possibly resurfacing in the winter,” he predicted.

“Boosters will be required for the most vulnerable, but I don’t believe widespread mask use or testing is necessary.”

Last night, the PM WAS warned about the “bring your own booze” bash in May 2020, but “waved it aside,” according to the scorned ex-aide.

Mr Johnson’s claim that he was unaware of the lockdown-breaking knees-up in the garden is contradicted by his explosive accusation.

He “implicitly believed it was a work event,” but should have sent everyone back inside, he said in a grovelling apology to the Commons last week.

After a family member tested positive for Covid, the Prime Minister has been isolated for the past few days.

He did, however, emerge this morning to chair Cabinet, and he will be questioned about the latest developments at a North London hospital later.

Here’s an example of a timeline:

Monday Day 0 (when you first notice symptoms or receive a positive test result)

Day One of Tuesday

Day 2 of the week

3rd Thursday

Day 4 of the week

Day 5 of the week – the first lateral flow test

Day 6 – do a second lateral flow test, and if both are negative, you can come out of isolation.

People in England can now leave quarantine after five full days if they test negative on days five and six, thanks to a change in self-isolation guidance that went into effect on January 17.

However, due to a baffling detail, anyone isolating will have to do so for six days, not five.

This is because the first full day of isolation does not coincide with the day you test positive or notice symptoms, though you must still isolate if either of these events occurs.

According to the UK Health Security Agency, that day is now known as “day zero,” with the next day counting as day one.

Omicron is still spreading across the UK, and it’s important to recognize the warning signs…

