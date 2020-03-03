WHO director says countries must ‘act aggressively now to contain coronavirus’

The head of the World Health Organisation today told governments to ‘act aggressively’ to contain the global coronavirus crisis.

Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said the major virus outbreaks in Iran and Italy in recent days ‘demonstrate what this virus is capable of’.

The global health chief warned that it would be a ‘fatal mistake, quite literally’ for other nations to assume they will not be affected by the outbreak.

Pointing to a decline in new cases in China, Tedros said: ‘It’s what’s happening in the rest of the world that’s now our greatest concern’.

Speaking to reporters in Geneva, Tedros said the epidemic was at a ‘decisive point’.

‘If you act aggressively now, you can contain this virus, you can prevent people getting sick, you can save lives,’ he said.

‘There does not appear to be widespread community transmission,’ he added.

‘This virus has pandemic potential,’ the WHO director-general said. ‘This is not a time for fear. This is a time for taking action to prevent infection and save lives now.’

Tedros emphasised that all countries should ensure that their health systems were prepared for an outbreak.

‘We are actually in a very delicate situation in which the outbreak can go in any direction based on how we handle it,’ Tedros said.

WHO officials said they were working closely with organisers of the Tokyo Olympic Games this year and did not believe any decision would be taken soon on whether to hold the event starting in July as planned.

More than 2,700 people have died in China and some 78,000 have been infected.

For the second consecutive day, global infections have overtaken the rate of announced cases in the People’s Republic.

Leading the take over is Iran, with the virus having killed 26 people – the highest toll outside of China.

Many of the over 240 confirmed cases in the region have links to the Islamic Republic, including dozens in Kuwait and Bahrain, six in Iraq and two in Lebanon.

Reports from the country today claim Vice President for Women and Family Affairs, Masoumeh Ebtekar, contracted the flu-like illness, just days after Deputy Health Minister Iraj Harirchi, confirmed he had been infected too.

The outbreak has spread to dozens of other countries, where there have been more than 50 deaths and 3,600 cases, raising fears of a pandemic.

Jitters over the epidemic have rocked global markets, while sports matches and festivals across Europe have been cancelled.

The US and South Korea on Thursday postponed forthcoming joint military exercises because of the outbreak, while Japan’s prime minister called for schools to close nationwide for several weeks.

Saudi Arabia banned foreign pilgrims from entering the kingdom to visit Islam’s holiest sites, potentially disrupting the plans of millions of faithful ahead of the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan and as the annual hajj pilgrimage looms.

President Emmanuel Macron said France, the world’s most visited country, was preparing for a jump in coronavirus cases.

‘We are facing a crisis, an epidemic that is coming,’ he said during a visit to a hospital in Paris where the first French person carrying the virus died Tuesday.

But President Donald Trump has played down fears of a major outbreak in the United States, the world’s largest economy.

‘I think that there’s a chance that it could get worse, a chance it could get fairly substantially worse, but nothing’s inevitable,’ Trump told reporters Wednesday.

His comments contradicted US health officials who urged Americans to be ready to cancel mass gatherings and work from home. There are 60 cases in the US so far.

The US Centers of Disease Control and Prevention said it had detected the first case of unknown origin in the country, signalling that the virus may be spreading within communities.