WHO: more daily coronavirus cases now reported outside China

More coronavirus cases are now being reported each day outside China than inside the hardest-hit nation, the World Health Organization has said.

Just 411 patients were struck down yesterday in China, where 96 per cent of COVID-19 cases have been recorded since the crisis began in December.

But data obtained by the UN-agency show 427 cases were recorded outside China, amid a worrying spike in Italy, South Korea and Iran.

The WHO’s director-general Dr Tedros Adhanom admitted the sudden jump in cases was ‘deeply concerning’ as fears of a pandemic continue to grow.

More than 81,000 cases of the coronavirus have now been recorded worldwide, with the death toll nearing the 2,800 mark.

Dr Tedros said 78,190 cases of COVID-19 were in China, including 2,718 deaths. Two days ago he admitted the country’s outbreak had ‘peaked’.

In comparison, 2,790 cases and 44 deaths have been recorded across more than 40 other countries. Antarctica is the only continent to not have a case.

‘Yesterday, the number of new cases reported outside China exceeded the number of new cases in China for the first time,’ Dr Tedros said.

Bruce Aylward, head of a WHO-backed expert mission to China, hailed the drastic quarantine and containment measures taken by Beijing.

He said the country had ‘changed the course’ of the outbreak, telling reporters in Geneva that other nations were ‘simply not ready’.

Dr Tedros acknowledged that the hike in cases outside China had prompted a push for a pandemic to be declared.

‘We should not be too eager to declare a pandemic,’ he said. ‘We are in a fight that can be won if we do the right things.’

But he insisted the WHO would not hesitate to declare the crisis a pandemic ‘if it is an accurate description of the situation’.

‘I am not downplaying the seriousness of the situation, or the potential for this to become a pandemic, because it has that potential,’ he said.

Around a third of those have been in South Korea, where 1,200 patients have caught the killer coronavirus and twelve have died.

More than 700 cases have been confirmed on the Diamond Princess cruise, docked off the coast of Japan since the start of February.

Japanese officials diagnosed 14 new cases today, five of them are passengers and nine are crew.

And almost 400 patients are known to have been infected in Italy, the centre of the crisis in Europe which is rapidly escalating.

Fifty cases – including at least six children – were confirmed in Italy today. Officials say twelve patients have died.

Almost a dozen towns have been quarantined in the northern part of the country in a desperate attempt to contain the worsening coronavirus crisis.

Cases from Italy have now been confirmed in Austria, Croatia, Germany, Switzerland, France, Greece and Spain, as well as Algeria and Brazil.

Iran today announced four more deaths from the virus, with 44 new cases diagnosed in an outbreak which is spreading the virus across the Middle East.

The latest deaths bring the official tally to 19 fatalities out of 139 cases, although the very high death rate has fuelled suspicion that the regime’s figures are too low.

One of the cases in Iran is the country’s deputy health minister, who vowed that the regime will bring the spiralling outbreak under control.

Fifty-seven cases have been recorded in the US, 22 in Australia, 13 in the UK and 11 in Canada amid mounting fears of bigger outbreaks.

Elsewhere, 178 cases have been spotted in Japan, 91 in Singapore, 89 in Hong Kong, 40 in Thailand, 32 in Taiwan, 26 in Bahrain and 25 in Kuwait.

Twenty-two cases have been recorded in Malaysia, 16 in Vietnam, 13 in the UAE, 10 in Macau, five in Iraq, four in Oman, three in India and three in the Philippines.

Russia and Israel have both recorded two cases, while Brazil, Algeria, Egypt, Nepal, Afghanistan, Cambodia, Lebanon and Sri Lanka have all had one.

In Europe, COVID-19 is in Germany (18), France (17), Spain (12), Austria (two), Croatia (two). Greece, Switzerland, Belgium, Finland and Sweden have one apiece.

Thailand was the first place the virus was confirmed outside the Hubei province in China, which is home to the coronavirus epicentre of Wuhan.

Cases were diagnosed in the country, which is popular with Chinese travellers, on January 13 – before any other province in China confirmed the infection.

Japan followed suit three days later and, over 10 days, all of China’s remaining 30 provinces declared the infection had spread there.

At the same time, travellers carrying the disease became ill in the US, South Korea, Taiwan, Macau, Hong Kong and Singapore.