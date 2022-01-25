WHO warns that there are FOUR different strains of Omicron circulating.

The World Health Organization has warned that OMICRON now has four strains circulating around the globe.

Since its discovery late last year, the mutant variant has developed several distinct lineages.

This isn’t surprising; virus strains often follow this pattern, with Delta splitting into more than 200 sub-variants before Omicron overtook it.

Because the majority of the strains are so similar to the original, they have no additional effect on severity or immunity.

Covid booster shots protect against Omicron and give people the best chance of surviving the pandemic, according to health officials.

B1.1.529 is the first known version of Omicron, and it is considered a variant of concern by the World Health Organization.

This split into two strains, with BA1 becoming highly transmissible and spreading to 171 countries, causing a backlash in many places.

The Omicron family now includes BA2 and BA3 as new sub-variants.

They share many of the same mutations as Omicron, with current case rates, especially for BA3, being extremely low.

Since December 6, 426 cases of BA2 have been discovered in England, with London topping the list with 146.

However, a slew of positive studies show that Omicron is milder than other strains, and vaccines against BA2 – a variant under investigation in the UK – are still thought to be effective.

“While the BA1 lineage has previously been the most dominant, recent trends from India, South Africa, the United Kingdom, and Denmark suggest that BA2 is increasing in proportion,” according to a WHO report released on January 21.

“Transmission drivers and other BA2 properties are being investigated, but the results are still unknown.”

According to the most recent data from the UKHSA, it appears to spread faster than Omicron, but more research is needed to be certain – it is now officially a variant under investigation.

Experts have stated that there is currently little cause for concern, and that there is no evidence that the situation will worsen.

“Viruses tend to evolve fairly quickly, with different strains constantly acquiring mutations over time,” Prof Francois Balloux, Professor of Computational Systems Biology and Director, UCL Genetics Institute, said.

SARS-CoV-2 is no exception, with each lineage gaining an average of two mutations per month.”

“BA1 and BA2 differ by about 20 mutations.

Only a few of the 20 mutations that distinguish BA1 from BA2 are found in areas of the genome that are important for antibody immune recognition.

“As a result, infection by either sub-lineage should provide…

