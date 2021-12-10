Why do fry-ups aggravate hangovers and how long should you wait before resuming drinking?

From “hair of the dog” to a pint of water before bed, we all have our go-to hangover remedies.

Some, on the other hand, may be doing more harm than good and keeping you in the pits of despair for longer than necessary.

There are bound to be hangovers now that the holiday season is in full swing, albeit dampened by Covid.

We’d know about it by now if there was a “cure” for the dreaded headache, nausea, and sleepiness.

“There are a lot of hangover myths,” doctors at Spire Healthcare told Luxurious Magazine.

To get out of a hangover, many Brits turn to the deliciousness of bacon, sausages, and eggs.

However, experts warn that because these foods are difficult to digest, you may feel more sluggish as a result.

“Avoid foods that will be difficult for your body to digest, such as dairy products, refined sugar, and fatty meat,” they advised.

These foods may also contain more salt, which can exacerbate dehydration from a hangover.

The symptoms of a hangover will be exacerbated by coffee, deep fried foods, salty foods, or even more alcohol.

Some experts, however, disagree, claiming that science backs up a bacon buttie stop at the cafe.

“Perhaps one of the most traditional remedies for a hangover is a plate of greasy bacon and eggs,” Sally Adams, a lecturer in health psychology at the University of Bath, wrote in The Conversation.

“Bacon, eggs, and even broccoli contain cysteine, an amino acid that scientists claim can reduce the amount of the toxic chemical acetaldehyde produced by your body as it metabolizes alcohol.

“Acetaldehyde contributes to the symptoms of a hangover, such as an elevated heart rate, nausea, and vomiting.”

“There is very limited research supporting the benefits of certain foods as hangover cures,” she added.

What is clear is that you should hydrate your body as much as possible by eating foods like vegetables, soups, and broths.

Electrolytes such as sodium, potassium, magnesium, and calcium, as well as water, are necessary.

Electrolytes keep the body’s hydration levels in check.

When we drink alcohol, however, they deplete, resulting in headaches, fatigue, and other symptoms.

“Most electrolytes can be easily replaced through food,” the experts at Spire Healthcare said.

“Avocados, nuts, and sweet potatoes are good sources of magnesium, while bananas are high in potassium.”

If you’ve been vomiting or diarrhoea after drinking, a “low-sugar electrolyte drink” – such as sports drinks – may be beneficial.

While sipping another glass of prosecco, some joke that “you’re not hungover if you’re still drunk.”

While dog hair is effective for a short period of time, it will not last indefinitely.

