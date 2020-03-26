Why do relatively few people die from corona in Germany?

160,000 tests per week

The test capacity in Germany is 200,000 a week, according to Spahn Minister of Health. Some 160,000 tests are said to be conducted per week. According to RIVM figures, just under 20,000 tests were carried out in the Netherlands this week: between 1900 and 3500 per day.

German doctors are free to decide for whom they perform a test. The RKI guideline is strict, although slightly less strict than in the Netherlands. Where in the Netherlands testing is only done on very sick people, the RKI prescribes testing for persons who have corona symptoms and who were in a risk area or who were in contact with an infected person.