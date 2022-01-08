Why do some people get Covid over and over again, while others never do?

Why do some people get Covid over and over again while others never get sick?

We all know someone who excels at avoiding Covid.

Some people, despite being in close proximity to positive people, are immune to the virus, while others catch every new variant.

A slew of highly positive studies show Omicron is milder than other strains, which is good news for those who have caught the variant.

Covid booster shots protect against Omicron and give people the best chance of surviving the pandemic, according to health officials.

Because the majority of Britons have been infected with Omicron in recent weeks, many will be asking friends who have never isolated, “How have you escaped it again?”

Is it due to chance, winning the vaccine protection lottery, or genetics?

Top immunologists believe there may be a reason for this, with some people born with natural immunity.

Experts in the United Kingdom and Brazil are looking into whether some humans had a body prepared to fight the virus before the pandemic began.

Their blood and cells could help scientists learn more about immunity, and could even lead to the development of a Covid vaccine that can defeat any variant.

It’s not necessarily a sign that your immune system isn’t working properly if you keep catching Covid.

Despite having been vaccinated, they may be more susceptible to viruses, their immunity has waned, they are less careful with handwashing, mask wearing, and other precautions, or they were simply unlucky in ticking off each variant.

According to Danny Altmann, a professor of medicine and immunology at Imperial College London, immunity genes vary greatly from person to person.

“I’m talking about thousands of options on your checkerboard; no two people will ever look alike,” he said.

Current research at Oxford University and Imperial College London is comparing how easy it is for some people to catch Covid versus how easy it is for others.

Volunteers are exposed to the same virus and then kept in isolation for two weeks after receiving the same vaccine doses.

Immune responses are expected to differ from person to person.

At the start of the pandemic, a similar study was conducted, in which healthcare workers were likely to be exposed to Covid at work.

However, only 20% of the participants had clear signs of a Covid infection at the end of the study, while the other 65% had not been exposed to the virus at all.

The remaining 15% had experienced low-level “abortive infections” that were not detected by PCR.

