Why do tests sometimes find coronavirus in patients recovering from Covid-19?

Copyright holder illustration

Chung sung-jun / getty



When re-checking patients who have had Covid-19 for the presence of a virus in the body, tests sometimes give a positive result – even after the patient has completely recovered and the symptoms disappeared (if any).

Since knowledge of the new virus is still very limited, for several months scientists could not understand how re-testing can give such a result and what conclusions should be made based on this.

Does this mean that the transferred disease does not give immunity to the survivors and therefore it is possible to get Covid-19 several times?

Can a person remain contagious even after full recovery, and if so, how long does he continue to pose a danger to others?

There is still no exact answer to the first question. We know that after a disease a person develops a specific immunity, but we can only assume how long the patients who have recovered remain immune to coronavirus.

Some diseases (like measles or chickenpox) give immunity until the end of life, others (hepatitis A, yellow fever and others) last for about 10 years, and viruses like seasonal flu practically do not leave specific immunity.

However, in the case of Covid-19 (judging by the more studied relatives of the virus), immunity should be maintained for at least a year or two, so patients could hardly get infected again.

It seems that the South Korean scientists managed to answer the second question: recovered patients are not contagious and pose no danger.

On Wednesday, health experts from the country said that repeated tests can give a positive result even after the patient has fully recovered due to the presence of neutralized virus fragments in his body.

“Reactivating the virus is impossible”

On Tuesday, it was reported that in South Korea, tests still detect the virus in nearly 300 people who have had Covid-19, while the total number of patients recovered is close to 9,000.

However, having studied these analyzes in more detail, doctors found no active virus particles in any of the positive samples that were taken from the patient.

The fact is that most of the tests used to diagnose Covid-19 around the world use the method of polymerase chain reactions (PCR tests), whose task is to increase the concentration of the genetic material of the virus many times so that it is easier to detect in a sample.

Copyright holder illustration

EPA



In this case, according to scientists, the tests turned out to be very sensitive and did not respond to the virus itself, but to individual fragments of viral RNA remaining in the patient’s body multiplied during testing.

“RNA fragments can be in the cell even if the virus itself is neutralized,” the South Korean Central Clinical Committee for the Control of New Diseases said in a statement. “Most likely, a re-analysis revealed the presence of RNA of the already neutralized virus.”

However, experts emphasize, in such a disassembled form, the virus is not capable of infection, so these people do not pose a danger to others, since it is almost impossible to reactivate the virus unless Covid-19 causes a chronic infection.

“Unlike other infections, such as HIV or hepatitis B, the virus that causes Covid-19 does not penetrate the nucleus of the cell and does not integrate into the patient’s DNA. This means that it does not cause a chronic infection either,” the head of the committee assured reporters Oh Myeon Dong.