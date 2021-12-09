Why does my Covid pass need to be renewed?

My Covid pass is about to expire, why is that?

The NHS Covid pass is an electronic barcode that enables people to show their vaccination status or negative test results when traveling or visiting certain locations.

People have noticed that their Covid passes have expiry dates as we approach tighter restrictions in the run-up to Christmas.

Everything you need to know about why they expire and how to renew them is right here.

14 days after your second vaccination, you can get a Covid pass with a scannable QR barcode.

Your pass will be valid for 30 days after you use it.

You can either save this to your phone’s wallet or download a PDF that will show you when your pass will expire.

If you register for a PCR test or a rapid lateral flow test, you can get a temporary pass that is valid for 48 hours after your negative results.

Your pass will expire after 30 days, even if your vaccination status is still valid.

The only thing that expires is your Covid QR code, which can be renewed for another 30 days from the date of renewal.

Because your negative Covid status must be reconfirmed after two days, your Covid pass will expire.

You’ll need to do another PCR or lateral flow test and register the results on the NHS app to get a new temporary Covid pass.

If you are fully vaccinated, you can renew your Covid pass at any time.

To check your vaccination status, simply log on to the NHS app or website.

If you don’t already have one, you’ll be asked to create one.

To use the NHS App, you must be registered with a GP surgery in England.

You can either print or email your NHS COVID Pass.

To get your pass, go to the NHS app and select NHS Covid Pass, which comes in two flavors: domestic and international travel.

You’ll be given the option of adding the pass to your smartphone wallet or downloading it as a PDF once you’ve decided which one you’ll need.

If you live in Wales, you will not be able to use the NHS App to obtain an NHS COVID Pass; instead, you will need to log in through the NHS website.

If you live in Scotland, you can check your COVID Status on your phone using the free NHS Scotland Covid Status app.