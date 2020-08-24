Why Gabriel must quarantine after Arsenal medical but Liverpool won’t after Austria trip – Latest News

And the former Lille man should complete his transfer this week, with his medical scheduled for Thursday.

The Brazilian defender is set to move to north London in a £27m deal that will see Mikel Arteta beat Napoli and Everton to his signature.

Gabriel Magalhaes will have to quarantine for 14 days after his medical at Arsenal – but Liverpool’s status as an ‘elite sports team’ travelling from their Austria training camp in an ‘isolation bubble’ means their players will not follow the same rule

Sky Sports have reported that players arriving to the country for transfers will have to quarantine for 14 days.

Arsenal’s new signing Gabriel Magalhaes will be forced to quarantine after his medical – but the same will not apply to Liverpool.

But Magalhaes will not be able to meet up with his team-mates for two weeks due to the latest Covid-19 rulings.

While Arsenal were able to get special permission to carry out the defender’s medical, he will not be able to see another Gunners player or staff member for 14 days.

The Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport said this will apply to players arriving from countries not in a travel corridor.

Magalhaes is flying in from France, which is currently on the UK’s list of countries that require a personal lockdown.

Another Premier League team appearing to face the same problem were Liverpool, who were looking at being stranded in Austria after the regulation changes.

The Reds are seen by government ruling as an “elite sports team”, which has allowed the Premier League champions to follow their own safety protocols.

But this latest ruling from DCMS means that, travelling as a team, they will not be impacted.

It comes as Magalhaes snubbed an offer from Napoli to push through an Arsenal move, the club of preference for the 22-year-old.

And it means they can travel to play matches and be exempt from mandatory quarantine if they maintain an isolation bubble.

The 22-year-old made 34 appearances this season for Lille, helping them to a fourth-place finish and a Europa League group spot.