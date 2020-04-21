Why is the UK’s coronavirus death rate more than double Ireland’s?

The UK’s coronavirus death rate is more than double Ireland’s, despite the two countries having a similar number of intensive care beds per capita.

There have been 365 deaths in the republic, giving a per capita fatality rate of 7.4 per 100,000 people.

By comparison, the UK has confirmed 11,329 coronavirus deaths, a rate of 16.9 per 100,000 people.

The prevailing theory is that Ireland took stronger action sooner – its schools closed on March 12 and shops, pubs and restaurants shut on March 16.

In the UK, schools remained open until March 20, while businesses did not close until March 22.

But experts claim that Ireland’s younger population, more stringent testing regime and less densely populated towns and cities played a larger role in its low death rate.

Almost a fifth (18 per cent) of people in the UK are 65 or older – the group most at risk of dying from coronavirus – compared to just 13 per cent in Ireland.

Eighty-three per cent of Britons live in densely populated towns or cities, which drives up the risk of the virus spreading, compared to 63 per cent in Ireland.

And, as of yesterday, figures showed Ireland had performed double the amount of tests per capita than the UK – 10.7 swabs per 1,000 people compared to the UK’s 5.2.

While schools and restaurants shut in Ireland days before the UK, a nationwide lockdown was imposed in Britain on March 23, four days before Ireland followed suit.

Professor Sheila Bird, a former programme leader at the Medical Research Council’s Biostatistics Unit, said this was evidence that Ireland’s smaller death rate was caused by many complex factors.

She highlighted that more Britons lived in towns and cities, where the virus spreads more easily and hospitals are more likely to become overwhelmed.

Professor Bird told The Guardian: ‘…urbanisation versus rurality of the respective populations – 83 per cent urban for UK, 63 per cent for Ireland.’

She also pointed to differences in age demographics – with 18 per cent of Britons being over the age 65 of, compared to just 13 per cent in Ireland.

COVID-19 is particularly deadly for over-65s because the immune system gets gradually weaker as people age and is unable to fight off the aggressive virus.

Patients in this age range are also more likely to have an underlying health condition which makes it doubly hard to fend off its deadly symptoms.

Paul Hunter, an infectious diseases professor at the University of East Anglia, agreed that the UK’s denser population has played a role in the high death rate.

But he also highlighted that the UK has a higher proportion of people from BAME communities (black Asian and minority ethnic people) – 13 per cent in the UK compared to 4.5 per cent in Ireland.

Professor Hunter said: ‘One possibility is the higher proportion of BAME people in UK as there is some evidence that this group are more likely to get more ill.

‘Also the rapid expansion in critical care beds in UK to meet demand and staffed by doctors and nurses with less experience of critical care may also be a factor.

‘Finally other factors such as poverty and relative deprivation could also play a part but too early to say for certain.’

NHS data has suggested that BAME communities are at higher risk of suffering deadly complications of the disease.

Despite making up just 13 per cent of the UK population, a third of patients who fall critically ill with COVID-19 are from BAME groups.

The report, by the Intensive Care National Audit and Research Centre, found 14 per cent were Asian, 14 per cent black and 7 per cent described themselves as other.

Keith Neal, an emeritus professor in epidemiology of infectious diseases at the University of Nottingham, added that another possible reason was that the UK suffered its first infections earlier than Ireland.

This, he claims, made it harder to manage the spread of the disease.

‘The risk of introduction is related to the number of travellers coming back with an infection,’ he said.

‘Although Ireland may have the same number of international travellers per head of population, your risk of first introductions is related to the number of travellers. The UK is 13 times larger in population than Ireland and London is much more of an international centre and hub than Dublin.’

That, said Neal, could be significant: ‘With doubling times of every two to three days, even a later introduction of the first infections by a week can have a very large effect.’

It comes after figures showed Wales is being hit twice as hard by coronavirus as Scotland and Northern Ireland, figures suggest.

The UK’s second smallest nation has almost double the number of infections per capita, compared with the other home nations outside of England.

As of yesterday, a total of 5,610 people out of Wales’ 3.1million population had been diagnosed with the life-threatening infection.

It means more than one in 600 people have caught the virus in Wales, compared to one in 1,000 in Scotland and Northern Ireland.

Even England – the centre of Britain’s crisis, with more than 10,000 deaths and most of the cases – has a smaller infection rate than Wales, with roughly one in 900 people catching the disease.

Experts say Wales’ close proximity to England – especially neighbouring Gwent – as well as a more stringent testing regime, are probably behind the heightened infection rate.

Wales is testing roughly one in 150 people compared to England, which is screening approximately one in 200 people, and Scotland, which is swabbing one in 175.

Northern Ireland is testing the most amount of people per capita – with roughly one in 140 people getting a swab.

Despite having a population of 5.5million – far greater than Wales – Scotland has recorded 6,067 cases, just 400 more.

A total of 1,882 people have been diagnosed with coronavirus in Northern Ireland, which has a population of 1.9million.

The true number of infections is likely to be higher in all of the UK because only patients hospitalised with severe symptoms are being tested.

Experts say Wales’ high infection rate could seem higher than the rest of the UK because the country is testing more people per population.

Or it may be that Wales is suffering more imported cases from England, which is bearing the brunt of the pandemic in the UK.