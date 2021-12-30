Why the item in your closet that has more mold than a toilet bowl could be harmful to your health

Why could the item in your closet with more mold than a toilet bowl be dangerous to your health?

WE ALL HAVE ITEMS IN OUR CLOTHES AND SHOES THAT WE’VE KEEP FOR YEARS.

Experts have warned, however, that our items may contain yeast or mold, and that we should throw them away or replace them.

If you’re unsure what to get in the sales, a new pair of running shoes is a good option, according to one expert.

Running shoes should be replaced every 250-500 miles or when the cushioning fails, according to Trevor Prior, a consultant podiatrist.

If you’re running 20 miles per week, that’ll take about four to six months.

He explained that this is because running in old, sweaty shoes puts you at risk of injury and fungal infection.

“Running shoes have a shelf life after which they stop working and no longer provide the same level of cushioning and support.”

“This can lead to injuries like Plantar Fasciitis (tissue inflammation under the sole of the foot), knee pain, and lower back problems.”

Researchers from the University of Arizona discovered that just two weeks of wearing a show can harbor up to 440,000 bacteria, with faecal matter found on 96 percent of them.

Jonathan Sexton, a research assistant at the University of Arizona’s College of Public Health, said, “This is over 400,000 thousand more bacteria than a typical toilet seat.”

Our running shoes, according to experts from Runners Needs, are critical in preventing injury and ensuring proper form when running.

“Running shoes have a shelf life, and if they aren’t replaced, runners risk developing injuries like plantar fasciitis and achilles tendonitis, as well as shin, knee, hip, and back problems,” said Steve Paterson, people development and product trainer at Runners Need.

“This is because they can break down over time, diminishing the initial support they were designed to provide.”

They won’t be as cushioned, and some of their shock-absorbing properties may have been lost as well.

“Tread wear is something else to keep an eye on.”

Because worn treads are less effective at gripping the running surfaces for which they were designed, the risk of injury from falls increases.”

If you’re a runner, you understand the importance of a good bra, but experts say there’s a limit to how long you can wear one.

Steve Paterson, people development and product trainer at Runners Need, says it’s critical to take care of the trainers in order for them to last longer.

Here’s how to take care of them.

Cleaning: If they need to be cleaned quickly, avoid using the washing machine at all costs.

This is because some materials…

