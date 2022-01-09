Why will today be the hungriest day of the year for millions of people who are on a diet?

According to new research from WW (formerly Weight Watchers), today is the ‘Hangriest Day of the Year,’ with an estimated 22.6 million Britons starting a restrictive diet this week and the majority predicting hunger and irritability by Wednesday.

Despite the threat of another lockdown in 2022, a quarter of Britons are more likely to focus on their health and wellbeing this January, and 23% are more likely to go on a diet this year than last.

In 2021, 32% of Americans gained weight (an average of 29.9 pounds).

Almost four million people will eliminate certain food groups, such as carbohydrates, and another four million will start fasting, skipping, or replacing meals entirely.

A staggering 72 percent of people who start a restrictive diet will abandon it because it makes them hungry, and 19 percent will become so obsessed with food that they gain weight.

More than one-third of people become more irritable and unreasonable as a result of hunger, and 18% will lose sleep as a result of hunger.

“We are surrounded by information about fad and trendy diets that give us the false promise and hope that they will help us lose weight and feel happier,” said Dr Helen Lawal, a doctor, health coach, and TV presenter.

They may work for a short time, but then we revert to old habits, feeling defeated, and turning to food for comfort, and the cycle continues.

“I truly believe that food should be about pleasure, about sitting around the table with friends and family and sharing a meal, about that sense of connectedness while eating our favorite foods,” she says.

Diets and food are over-emphasized, but what we eat is only a small part of the larger health and happiness puzzle.

There are many other things we can do to improve our feelings about our bodies and health, such as improving our mindset, getting more sleep, and being more active.

