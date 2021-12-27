Will there be another lockdown, and when can we expect an update on the new Covid restrictions in England?

With an announcement on Covid restrictions expected this week, a full lockdown is considered the ‘least likely scenario’ for England.

Boris Johnson held off on imposing new Covid restrictions in England before Christmas Day, but warned last week that new restrictions could be implemented after the holiday season.

After being presented with the most recent data on the spread of the Omicron variant on Monday, the Prime Minister is expected to make an announcement on the next steps this week.

In response to the new variant, Scotland, Wales, and Northern Ireland have enacted more stringent measures.

Here’s how new restrictions could look, as well as the factors that will influence the decision and the likelihood of a full lockdown in England.

Jane Merrick, i’s Policy Editor, has written a comprehensive analysis of the options available to England, concluding that a complete lockdown is “the least likely scenario” to occur:

This is the least likely scenario, and it would only be considered if cases began to rise exponentially again after a brief plateau due to so many people testing and isolating before Christmas, and hospitals were unable to cope.

Just in case, the option is still on the table.

All hospitality and retail businesses would close, and people would be told to stay at home except for essential shopping.

Schools will be the last sector to close, according to the government, so they are expected to remain open even if the country is in lockdown.

The lockdown would last until early February, after the peak number of hospital patients had passed.

During Monday’s briefing, the Prime Minister is expected to hear from his senior scientific advisers Chris Whitty and Patrick Vallance about how cases, hospital admissions, and deaths have changed since Christmas Eve.

He’ll be looking for signs that Omicron cases have peaked in London, the epicenter of the variant’s wave, and that daily hospital admissions in the capital surpassed 400 on Christmas Eve – up from 386 on the most recent update on December 22.

Sajid Javid, the Health Secretary, has refused to rule out curbing.

