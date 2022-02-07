With 57,623 new cases in the UK this week, Covid infections are down 37% from last week.

New data shows that daily coronavirus infections have dropped by 37% from last week’s total.

A total of 57,623 people tested positive for the virus today, down from 92,368 daily infections last Monday.

Cases continued to decline over the weekend, with 60,578 cases reported on Saturday and 54,095 on Sunday, both lower than Friday’s infection total of 84,053.

However, death rates were slightly higher on Saturday, with 259 deaths reported, up from 254 on Friday, and 75 deaths reported on Sunday.

A total of 45 deaths have been reported in the 28 days since a positive coronavirus test result.

The number of patients in intensive care units has also decreased dramatically, according to reports from the weekend.

According to new data, Omicron does not cause serious illness in the majority of vaccinated British people.

On January 23, according to the Intensive Care National Audit and Research Centre, there were only 19 ICU admissions.

At the height of the second wave, in January of last year, 400 people were admitted every day.

Despite a reporting lag, Professor David Harrison, the centre’s head statistician, predicts that by the end of January, the number of patients will be in the range of 20 to 30.

Another ray of hope comes from the fact that 425 patients in England are on mechanically ventilated beds, the lowest number since July 11.

The majority of people who contract the dominant strain, Omicron, report cold-like symptoms, with some even reporting stomach issues.

Experts say that while some people have complained of stomach problems, it’s more likely that they’ve been caused by other winter bugs like the norovirus.

Getting vaccinated is the best way to protect yourself from severe Covid illness, according to health officials.

‘Hundreds of thousands of people’ may have died as a result of false criticism of OxfordAstraZeneca vaccines, according to new information released today.

The PfizerBioNTech, Moderna, and OxfordAstraZeneca vaccines have all been distributed across the country.

Sir John Bell, who is at the helm of the project to bring the life-saving vaccine to market, has slammed EU politicians for causing safety concerns last year.

Sir John said scientists and politicians “probably killed hundreds of thousands of people” by sowing doubt in the vaccine, ahead of a BBC documentary on the subject.

“They have harmed the vaccine’s reputation in a way that has reverberated throughout the world,” he continued.

“I believe that bad behavior on the part of scientists and politicians has killed hundreds of thousands of people, and that is something they cannot be proud of.”

Just as the vaccine, which was made in the United Kingdom, was being…

