With a stomach bug, I kept my little girl out of school, but the reality was heartbreaking.

With a stomach bug, I kept my little girl at home, but the reality was heartbreaking.

When Isabelle Grundy complained of a sore stomach in the middle of the night, her mother assumed it was due to the suspected bug that had kept her out of school.

However, as her condition deteriorated, Louisa Moss discovered a lump on the left side of her daughter’s stomach.

The 33-year-old said the symptoms came on quickly, and she had noticed her six-year-old daughter was tired earlier that evening.

Isabelle’s stomach lump had not been visible, according to Louisa, who lives in Thornton Cleveleys, Lancashire.

She admitted that she knew it wasn’t going to be good news right away, but that she had her doubts about what was wrong with her daughter.

Isabelle was diagnosed with High Risk, Stage 4 Neuroblastoma after seeing her local GP, hospital medics, and specialists, and she has been battling the disease for six months.

Neuroblastoma is a rare type of cancer that primarily affects infants and young children.

It grows in nerve cells that were left over from the womb’s development.

Isabelle has undergone a variety of treatments since her diagnosis, including chemotherapy, blood and platelet transfusions, and a variety of scans.

She also had surgery to remove a small section of her tumor, which was removed via stem cell harvest and transplant.

Isabelle had been responding well to treatment and had undergone 90 rounds of chemotherapy as well as five rounds of intensive chemotherapy.

Isabelle, however, became ill shortly before Christmas and had difficulty passing urine.

“She just looked so poorly, she was wanting to sleep a lot- she went for an ultrasound on Christmas Eve morning and they found she was full of fluid,” Louisa explained to LancsLive.

“It was terrible, it was heartbreaking.”

On Christmas morning, it was just me and Isabelle’s older brother, so we Facetimed daddy, and Isabelle was completely unaware.

“At the time, she was fast asleep, as she was the majority of the time.”

We have a large family, so missing out on Christmas was difficult – we didn’t want them to come up here because of Covid, so we had to be very careful who we mixed with.

We can’t really call it Christmas; it was just awful.”

Neuroblastoma is a rare and deadly form of childhood cancer that affects only about 100 children in the UK each year.

Neuroblastoma symptoms vary depending on the location of the cancer, according to the NHS…

Infosurhoy’s most recent news in a nutshell.