After being referred to Specsavers by his GP, a man was diagnosed with an incurable brain tumor weeks before the birth of his first child.

Adam Dilley suffered from excruciating migraines and blurred vision for four months before being referred to Aandamp;E by an optician.

The 30-year-old had been pleading for a personal meeting but had been turned down.

The contractor, whose son is due in December, may not live to see his child begin school because he has only four years to live.

“I’d called NHS 111, gone to hospital, and spoken to my GP a few times and was being treated for sinusitis,” he explained.

“However, as my symptoms worsened, I continued to call the surgery, insisting on a face-to-face appointment.”

“Eventually, the doctor advised me to see an optician, which I did.”

On October 7, Adam, from Bedford, went to Specsavers, where the optician was “extremely distressed” to find a mass behind Adam’s left eye and referred him to A&E.

Blood tests, a CT scan, and an MRI scan were performed, with the results revealing Glioblastoma, an aggressive brain tumor.

The average life expectancy for Glioblastoma patients is 12-18 months, but Adam underwent surgery on November 1 to remove the majority of the tumor, extending his life by four years.

Adam will be treated at Addenbrooke’s Hospital in Cambridge for a six-week course of radiotherapy and chemotherapy.

In the midst of Adam’s shock at his diagnosis, he and his partner Tasha are preparing for the birth of their first child, a little boy, who is due on December 3rd.

“The timing couldn’t be worse in many ways,” Tasha explained, “but on the other hand, the baby is giving us something positive to focus on, and we’re so excited to meet him now.”

“My due date is in less than two weeks, but we’re hoping for an early delivery so Adam can enjoy him before starting radiotherapy.”

Following Adam, Tasha, and their son’s diagnosis, a fundraising page has raised more than £10,000 to help Adam, Tasha, and their son.

“We’ve got a mortgage, bills to pay, and a new baby to consider,” Tasha explained, “but Adam is obviously unable to work at the moment, and I’m on maternity leave.”

“We were so touched when we learned that family friends had set up a GoFundMe page to help us out financially, and we are so grateful to everyone who has donated or shared the page to help raise awareness.”

