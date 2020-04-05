With apps looking for the virus

To measure is to know, so researchers and doctors try to collect data about the spread of the coronavirus in many ways.

How do you know if you have COVID-19? A question that is difficult for an ordinary citizen to answer, because those who have minor complaints and who do not work in healthcare are currently not eligible for a test that can determine whether they have the virus.

Nevertheless, a cautious diagnosis can be made on the basis of symptoms and other information. A few weeks ago, an app was launched by the Amsterdam OLVG hospital, developed by the company Luscii, which has been working on digitizing information in healthcare for years.

Targeted, personal health advice

Those who download the app (for iOS and Android) and sign up can answer a few questions every day to identify possible symptoms, such as coughing, sore throat and increase. you must be able to measure your temperature yourself. The app sends the data to the database and if there is reason to do so, the user is advised to stay indoors. And if there is reason to do so, the OLVG medical team can contact you. The data is also used anonymously to get a better picture of the spread of the virus.

The OLVG app could initially only be used in and around Amsterdam and Almere, but has since been taken into use by many more hospitals, such as the UMC Utrecht, Maasstad Hospital Rotterdam and Medisch Spectrum Twente.

Gaining insight into distribution and behavior

On Friday 3 April, another corona app became available, the COVID Radar of the Leiden University Medical Center, also available for iOS and Android. This app is mainly intended to map out how the virus spreads and how this relates to the extent to which the Dutch have been in contact with others.

The COVID Radar therefore asks all kinds of questions about health, but also wants to know how many people the user has been in contact with outside his family, how many hours he spent outside, and so on. This does not result in health advice (as the OLVG app does), but hopefully much illuminating data for scientists. The user can follow two cards in the app: one that shows the reports of people with symptoms, and one that keeps track of how well Dutch people say they abide by the rules of social abstinence. Within half a day, the tickets were already full, which means that the app is used frequently.