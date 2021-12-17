With huge savings, the Asda luxury drinks deal brings shoppers festive cheer.

With huge savings, the Asda luxury drinks deal brings festive cheer to shoppers.

Extra Special Vintage Champagne is reduced to £17.33 from £26, while Extra Special Chateauneuf Du Pape is reduced to £9.99 at Asda.

Asda has announced details of its latest Christmas drinks deals, which include a one-third discount on select bottles of luxury wine and Champagne.

The sale, which runs until December 31, is an excellent opportunity to save money on high-end wines during the holiday season.

Bottles of Taittinger Nocturne, which are normally £39 each, will be available for £26 – a savings of £13 per bottle.

The offer also includes Asda’s award-winning Extra Special Louis Bernard Vintage Champagne, which has been reduced from £26 to £17.33 per bottle, a saving of £8.67 per bottle.

There are a wide range of wines on offer to suit all budgets and add a touch of luxury to your holiday celebrations this year.

Asda’s Extra Special Chateauneuf Du Pape, which goes well with strong cheeses and hearty beef stews, is now £9.99, down from £15.

Malamado Malbec, a fantastic alternative to port, is available for just £11.33 – a £5.67 saving.

“These wines are truly not to be missed,” Asda’s senior buying manager for wine, Ross Watson, said.

“There’s a huge range of really unique wines available, many of which you wouldn’t expect to find on Asda shelves, such as Lalande de Pomerol, Haut Cotes De Baune, or The Malamado Fortified Malbec,” says the sommelier.

With such low prices on these high-end items, now is a great time to stock up so you can wow your guests at the Christmas dinner table.”

“Our save a third offer allows our customers to get their hands on some of the best wines currently available in the UK without breaking the bank,” Ross added.

This offer has it all, whether it’s a rich and elegant Asda Extra Special Vintage Champagne or a complex and fruity Barolo, Castel Boglione.”

Here you can find a wide range of high-end wines.

Visit InYourArea for more news from your neighborhood.