With the arrival of pollens, allergy sufferers wonder

With the good spring weather, allergy sufferers experience the usual symptoms: colds, sneezing … But some people hesitate to take their treatments for fear of the coronavirus.

” In allergy, there is no temperature, no infectious picture, no fever, no chills and generally the patients also do not have intense fatigue or loss of smell as has been reported in the Covid-19 “Explains Professor Chantal Raherison, President of the French-language Pneumology Society. However ” the temperature may be slightly skewed by taking other medications, such as Doliprane, and for some patients with severe asthma, fever may be masked by long-term cortisone use. In case of unusual shortness of breath, you should consult “

The specialist gives indications for those whose allergy to pollen season or to other allergens (dust, mites, molds) has not necessarily been diagnosed: ” If you start to have expiratory wheezes in your chest, a rather dry, quintuous cough, which can appear at night, which increases with laughter, with exercise… It is a respiratory manifestation of the allergy, often improved with Ventoline, a bronchodilator. “

” Containment is a special period: people who usually have allergies to animal hair, mites, molds, cockroaches … may see their allergy symptoms increase by staying locked up at home “Notes Professor Gilles Garcia, pulmonologist at the Asthma & Allergies Association.

This association (toll free 0800 19 20 21) provides practical advice on its website on the impact of confinement on the air you breathe at home. Regularly at this time of year, it is the return of allergic rhinitis – stuffy nose, itchy eyes … – and sometimes in some people with allergic asthma, there may be asthma that is worse, with a cough and the appearance of asthma attacks, says Professor Raherison.

Beware of asthma attacks, especially in pregnant women A pregnant woman with an allergy and asthma can also take her treatment. Having an asthma attack during pregnancy involves ” really a risk of lack of oxygen for the baby and complications Warns Professor Raherison. In case of questions for the baby, there is a website (lecrat.fr) made by pharmacologists and toxicologists with a section on asthma and allergy medicines, which patients can consult. The asthma attack can be fatal. ” There are still around 900 asthma-related deaths per year in France “, Indicates the pulmonologist for whom” all asthma patients should have an allergic check-up and all allergic should have a respiratory check-up “

Allergens to pollens can check the situation in their region on the pollen vigilance map of the site of the dedicated national surveillance network, the RNSA.

The latter warned of an allergic risk to birch pollen for Easter ” high in the west “And” very high in the coming days in the north, center and east of the country “

Allergic rhinitis is normally the first reason for consultation in general medicine at this time of the year, notes the specialist.

Allergic asthma is less common, but the two often go hand in hand. It is necessary to take its anti-allergy treatment (antihistamines …) to relieve the symptoms linked to exposure to pollens, with for allergic asthma, its basic treatment (inhaled corticosteroids …), remind specialists.

If, however, things do not get better, if there are any unusual signs, you should immediately contact your doctor and contact your doctor.