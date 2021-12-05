With these products, you can help fight Covid, recover from it, and check if you have antibodies.

With these products, you can help fight Covid, recover from it, and test for antibodies.

EVERYONE is talking about Covid again, so today we’ll look at how to fight it, recover from it, and check to see if you have antibodies to it – or if you’ve already had it.

Meanwhile, we’ve dispatched Tara on a mission to sample some holiday scents…

TESTING – I love Forth, which offers a variety of tests ranging from nutrition to hormones, liver health, and vitamin deficiency.

Two Covid-19 antibody tests have just been released.

One shows if you’ve had a previous infection, which many people do not realize they’ve had.

After vaccination, the other tests for the presence and level of antibodies to the Covid-19 spike protein.

This is excellent because immunity declines prior to the booster.

The home finger-prick blood tests cost £69 each, with results arriving in two business days.

VITAMIN D – Probio7 has released AB21, a new supplement that contains 10 grams of vitamin D and has been shown to support a healthy immune system.

The gut plays an important role in our overall health.

It houses 70% of our immune cells, so keeping it happy is crucial.

Vitamin D is essential for the immune and respiratory systems, which are Covid’s main targets.

MASKS – We’ll have to put them on once more… but some are better than others.

The World Health Organization recommends the Silver Life face covering, which is made of a silver-based material that has been proven to prevent airborne microbial infections.

Environmentally friendly, recyclable, and extremely comfy.

Plus, it has antimicrobial properties, which means it won’t cause a buildup of bacteria that causes skin blemishes.

BUDGET – This perfume, which comes with a vegan-friendly faux-leather carry case, looks three times its price.

The good news is that it also smells like it.

This spicy unisex scent evokes a frosty forest walk with notes of balsam fir and amber, and it feels like taking a breath of fresh air.

I find it a little too masculine, but it would make a wonderful gift for a man in your life.

MID-RANGE – The limited-edition spritz smells like a Gandamp;T next to the tree on Christmas Eve, with notes of juniper, cinnamon, and fresh pine.

In the ever-stressful run-up to the big day, it’s ideal for a brief respite.

The addition of vanilla and suede notes gives the clean scent a warm edge, making it more comforting and more-ish.

A true gender-neutral winter staple.

LUXURY – This legendary perfume’s combination of cocoa, tonka, almond, and coffee is as addictive as my morning flat-white, but without the caffeine withdrawal.

