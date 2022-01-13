With this simple test, you can find out how long you will live.

MOST OF US aspire to reach the century mark and receive a card from the Queen.

And, based on your gender and the year you were born, this calculator will tell you what your chances are.

Click here to use the Office for National Statistics’ life expectancy calculator.

A 50-year-old man can expect to live to be 84, according to the Office for National Statistics (ONS).

He has a one-in-four chance of reaching 93, and an even lower 4.4 percent chance of reaching 100.

His wife, who is also 50 years old, has a 7.4% chance of living to be a centenarian.

Of course, these are averages that will not apply to everyone.

They are also predicated on the assumption that nothing catastrophic (such as a pandemic) will occur.

Your lifestyle, diet, weight, genetic make-up, and wealth may all have an impact on how long you live, with luck also playing a significant role.

According to the latest ONS report on life expectancy in the UK, one in every five (19%) girls born this year will live to be 100 years old.

According to government analysts, only 13.6% of boys will live to be 100 years old.

Boys born in the UK in 2020 can expect to live to an average age of 87.3 years, while girls can expect to live to an average age of 90.2 years.

However, the rates are lower than expected, and experts attribute this to the Covid pandemic.

In 2020, a child born in the United Kingdom will die nearly five years earlier than previously estimated.

“Today’s figures show that children born today can still expect to live longer than their parents,” David Finch, assistant director of healthy lives at the Health Foundation, said.

“However, people in the United Kingdom today are not expected to live as long as previously estimated.

“As we move past the pandemic, the unprecedented increase in deaths caused by Covid-19 should end, but the decade of stagnant life expectancy prior to the pandemic will have a long-term impact.”

“Girls born in 2020 will live 4.8 years longer than those born in 2012, and boys will live 4.5 years longer.”

Even though children born last year will live longer than their parents or grandparents, they will still live longer than their parents or grandparents.

A 65-year-old man or woman can expect to live until the age of 85 (male) or 87 (female).

According to the ONS, more than a quarter (27%) of British girls born in the next 20 years will live to be 100 years old.

Boys have a slightly lower percentage, at 20.9 percent…

The most recent news from Infosurhoy.