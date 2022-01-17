Without ‘tens of thousands’ more staff, No 10’s plan to clear the NHS backlog will fail.

Without ‘tens of thousands’ more staff, the No 10 plan to clear the NHS backlog will fail.

Medics are urging Boris Johnson to be open and honest about the “colossal scale” of waiting lists, as well as realistic timeframes for addressing them.

Leading health figures have stated that any plan to help reduce delays in the NHS will only work if tens of thousands more doctors and nurses are recruited.

As part of ‘Operation Red Meat,’ designed to shore up Tory support for Boris Johnson, Downing Street is reportedly considering more money for the health service to help reduce the 6 million people on non-urgent treatment waiting lists.

Senior doctors, on the other hand, have stated that nothing will work unless there is a long-term plan in place to fill the nearly 100,000 vacancies that have existed in the NHS for months.

“Any extra funding for the NHS is clearly necessary given its current parlous state and the increasing number of patients facing increasing uncertainty and suffering as a direct result,” said Dr Jenny Vaughan, chair of the grassroots lobbying group Doctors’ Association UK.

To cope, frontline workers face impossible demands on their departments and personal lives.

But we’d like assurances that this is the start of something bigger and better for the NHS, rather than a last-ditch effort to bail out the Prime Minister.”

The British Medical Association’s chair stated that the union has been advocating for an “urgent recovery plan” to try to reduce not only the waiting list, but also the “hidden backlog” of patients who have not yet been referred, which is estimated to be in the millions.

“As far back as November, the BMA laid out a number of immediate steps the Government should be taking to help manage demand on the health service and its staff this winter, and the situation has only gotten worse since then, with the arrival of Omicron alongside ongoing seasonal pressures,” said Dr Chaand Nagpaul, BMA council chair.

The recommendations include being open and honest with the public about the “colossal scale of the backlog,” realistic timeframes for addressing it, and the limited capacity of existing staff to help manage it despite their best efforts; and providing patients with efficient helplines for questions about their hospital appointments and delays, so that doctors, particularly GPs, can focus on caring for patients.

