Women undergoing IVF are encouraged to get the Covid vaccine because research shows it has no negative effects on fertility.

I was told by fertility doctors that’mixed messages’ about vaccination at the start of the rollout caused anxiety among women trying to conceive.

Women undergoing IVF should get vaccinated, according to the British Fertility Society (BFS) and the Royal College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists (RCOG), as research has shown that vaccines have no effect on fertility or ovarian reserve.

In one of the largest studies on fertility and IVF, vaccinated patients showed no significant differences in ovarian stimulation response, egg quality, embryo development, or pregnancy outcomes.

Researchers in New York compared rates of fertilization, pregnancy, and early miscarriage in patients who had received two doses of Pfizer or Moderna in a study of more than 2,000 women undergoing IVF or fertility treatment, which was published last week.

Last month, the Scottish Government’s decision to postpone IVF services for unvaccinated women was dubbed “inhumane,” and the policy is set to be reviewed this month.

“We know the Covid vaccine is safe for people having IVF treatment,” Dr. Raj Mathur, chair of the BFS, told me.

We had very few patients on which to base this at first, but now there are three or four studies from various countries that show that people who received the vaccine had a similar treatment outcome as people who were not vaccinated.

“People are legitimately inquiring.”

When the vaccine was first introduced, authorities sent out conflicting messages.

“They told women that they shouldn’t conceive for three months if they were trying to conceive, which was completely unjustified.”

“At the time, we had no idea that catching Covid pregnant was such bad news.”

As soon as this was realized, it was clear that depriving them of the vaccine was doing more harm than good.

“I think the initial mixed messages made people a little worried – plus, of course, there’s a lot of misinformation out there.”

