Women’s cancer risk is reduced by 29% thanks to a popular drink.

If you drink enough of a popular drink, you can cut your risk of a nasty female cancer by 29%.

Endometrial cancer develops in the uterine lining and is the most common type of womb cancer in the UK.

Womb cancer is the fourth most common type of cancer in women in the UK, with 9,700 cases diagnosed each year and 2,400 deaths.

Scientists are unsure what causes the cancer, though some risk factors exist, such as advanced age and increased exposure to the hormone oestrogen.

However, there are things that women can do to help prevent the disease, and one of them may be drinking coffee.

According to a new study led by the Japan Society of Obstetrics and Gynecology, the popular hot beverage may help prevent endometrial cancer.

Researchers looked at data from 24 studies on coffee consumption that included over 699,000 people and 9,800 cases of endometrial cancer.

Coffee drinkers had a 29% lower relative risk of endometrial cancer than non-coffee drinkers.

It’s unclear how many cuppas they consumed each day.

Caffeine should be limited to 400mg per day, or about four cups of instant coffee, according to health experts.

There was no link discovered between decaffeinated coffee consumption and cancer risk.

The study, which was published in the Journal of Obstetrics and Gynecology Research, explained how a flat white or cappuccino could be protective in several ways.

Coffee is made up of more than 1,000 different chemicals.

Catechins, caffeine, ferulic, and coumaric acids are just a few of the chemical components found in its natural state.

These are all phenolic compounds, which the researchers claim have antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties that help people live healthier lives.

Coffee has been linked to weight loss and a reduced risk of type 2 diabetes in the past.

According to the NHS, obesity and diabetes are two factors linked to an increased risk of endometrial cancer.

Women with a higher body mass index (BMI) – a measurement of weight versus height – had a higher risk of endometrial cancer, according to this study.

As a result, women with a higher BMI may benefit more from “increased coffee consumption” than women with a lower BMI, according to the researchers.

“Coffee consumption is significantly associated with improved insulin sensitivity and improved control of postprandial glycemia in diabetic patients, which has been linked to an increased risk of endometrial cancer,” they added.

According to the researchers, the concentrations of healthy compounds found in coffee may vary depending on how it is brewed.

However, prior to that…

Latest News from Infosurhoy.