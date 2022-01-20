X RAYS, which are almost 100 percent accurate, could replace Covid PCR tests.

X RAYS, which are nearly 100 percent accurate, could replace Covid PCR tests.

The groundbreaking Artificial Intelligence (AI) program developed by scientists at the University of the West of Scotland (UWS) can detect the virus faster than a PCR test.

The time it takes for a PCR test to produce a result is usually around two hours.

The scans are compared to a database of nearly 3,000 images from Covid-19 patients, healthy people, and people with viral pneumonia using X-ray technology.

After that, an AI process analyzes visual imagery and makes a diagnosis using an algorithm.

This technique was found to be 98 percent accurate during testing.

This technology could be used to assist A&E departments, particularly in countries where PCR tests are not readily available.

Professor Naeem Ramzan, Director of the University of Washington’s Affective and Human Computing for SMART Environments Research Centre, led the project’s three-person team, which included Gabriel Okolo and Dr. Stamos Katsigiannis.

“There has long been a need for a quick and reliable tool to detect Covid-19, and this has become even more true with the rise of the Omicron variant,” he said.

“Several countries are unable to conduct large numbers of covid tests due to a lack of diagnostic tools, but this technique makes use of readily available technology to detect the virus quickly.”

“Because Covid-19 symptoms aren’t visible in x-rays during the early stages of infection, the technology can’t completely replace PCR tests.”

“However, it can still play a critical role in limiting virus spread, particularly when PCR tests are not readily available.”

“When diagnosing severe cases of the virus and determining what treatment may be required, it could prove to be crucial, and potentially life-saving.”

“This is potentially game-changing research,” said Professor Milan Radosavljevic of UWS’s Vice-Principal of Research, Innovation, and Engagement.

“It’s yet another example of UWS’s purposeful, impactful work throughout the pandemic, which has made a real difference in the fight against Covid-19.”

“I am incredibly proud of our internationally renowned academics’ drive and innovation as they work to solve urgent global problems.”