Yorkshire puddings are the most searched-for Christmas recipe on BBC Food.

Is it Christmas dinner if there isn’t a Yorkshire pudding on the table?

Yorkshire puddings were the most popular recipe on BBC Food last Christmas, according to the broadcaster.

According to statistics, the most searched recipe on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day was the trimming.

Yorkshire puds are typically served as a side dish with roast beef rather than the traditional turkey roast, but they are a popular addition to any gravy dinner for many people.

The recipe topped the most searched for terms on BBC Food in 2020, and how to cook the perfect turkey crown, eggnog, and roast potatoes were also in the top five recipes for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

Between December 1 and Christmas Eve, BBC Food discovered that sweet treats were the most sought after.

Baking trays, scales, and spatulas are frequently used in the run-up to Christmas, with festive recipes like gingerbread men, shortbread, and mince pies being the most popular.

Over 400k people visited the recipe for gingerbread men.

From December 1 to December 23, 2020, here are the top five search terms:

Last Christmas, it appears that many people were also unsure what to do with their turkey leftovers.

Following Boxing Day, turkey curry was the most searched recipe, with leftover turkey and ham pie coming in second.

Many people were craving something sweet after eating so much savory food, so pancake recipes and bread and butter pudding recipes became popular.

The top five search terms between December 26 and December 31, 2020 were: