You don’t need to count calories to lose that Christmas belly fat.

It’s all part of the Christmas fun to eat, drink, and be merry.

The holiday weeks are a time when we take a break from our normal routines and indulge in some indulgences.

However, if you’re feeling a little heavier than you were a few weeks ago and want to do something about it, there are a few simple things you can do to feel better.

It’s not about fad diets or making yourself feel bad; small changes and being more aware of what you’re eating can make a big difference.

While it’s important to be content with your current body, there are eight tricks to try if you want to feel fitter or lose weight:

Calorie counting is tedious and, as it turns out, ineffective.

Instead, concentrate on the amount of sugar and carbohydrates you consume.

High-carbohydrate foods raise blood glucose levels, causing an insulin spike.

As a result, your body will be unable to break down fat cells, potentially leading to an increase in fat storage.

While carbohydrates are not the enemy and are necessary if you exercise frequently, keeping track of your intake vs. activity can be beneficial.

Count the sugars and carbohydrates rather than the calories.

Although it will be difficult because everyone craves something sweet after dinner, try for a few days without dessert to see if it makes a difference.

As previously stated, one part of this is to reduce your sugar intake…

Another reason is that it will allow your body to digest and rest.

When you train with weights, you gain more muscle mass, which leads to a higher metabolic rate.

It is a common misconception that lifting weights will make you bulk up, but this is not true.

The number of calories burned with minimal activity is increased when your metabolic rate is increased.

As a result, the more muscle you have, the more fat you can burn and the stronger and healthier you will feel.

If you increase your workout intensity, make sure you eat the right foods in the right amounts to stay fueled.

These quick and generally intense workouts are simple to fit into your schedule and are effective at burning fat.

High-intensity interval training, or HIIT, is thought to be one of the most effective ways to lose weight.

Short bursts of intense exercise with short rest periods are used in this process.

It increases your heart rate and allows you to burn more fat and calories…

