You must not ignore these 7 “abnormal” Omicron symptoms affecting your EYES.

You must not ignore the 7 ‘abnormal’ Omicron symptoms that affect your EYES.

Doctors say the first sign of Omicron could be in your eyes.

Infected people have reported a wide range of symptoms, from coughing to diarrhoea and burping.

It can cause a variety of eye problems in some people, and it’s possible that it’s more common with the Omicron strain, which is now the most common in the UK.

“Irritated eyes,” according to the World Health Organization, is a less common symptom of the virus.

Irritation of the eyes may cause one or more of the following symptoms:

According to a review of studies published in June 2020, conjunctivitis affects approximately 5% of Covid patients.

While the researchers in India said this was unusual, they added that it could be the virus’s first symptom and should be noted as an early warning sign.

The prevalence of eye symptoms has been found to be much higher in other studies.

According to one study, 44% of Covid patients had vision problems, compared to 35.8% of healthy people.

The most common symptoms were discharge and sensitivity to light.

According to an early study published in the BMJ Open Ophthalmology, 17 percent of 83 Covid patients had itchy eyes and 16 percent had sore eyes.

It should go away as you get better.

However, a King’s College study of long Covid found that 15% of people had conjunctivitis months after infection, and the same percentage had bloodshot eyes.

“Cell receptors by which Covid variants enter the body are present in the eye,” said Dr Nina Aslam, a GP and Golden Eye advisor.

“The virus enters the body by fooling the Angiotensin-Converting Enzyme 2 (ACE-2) receptors into thinking it’s the ACE-2 enzyme.

“These receptors can be found in cells that line the retina, eye white, and eyelid.”

According to Dr. Aslam, if Omicron has a higher ability to bind to ACE-2 receptors than other variants, eye symptoms may be more common.

“A preliminary (yet unpublished) paper shows that the Omicron variant has a higher capacity for binding to ACE-2 receptors than the Beta and Delta variants,” she said.

“Conjunctivitis could be a symptom of the Omicron variant, based on this.”

“Case studies have also found that people who test positive for coronavirus have conjunctivitis (red eye), even if they are otherwise asymptomatic.”

It's critical not to dismiss coronavirus symptoms, which include fatigue, headaches, runny noses, coughs, sore throats, loss of smell or taste

