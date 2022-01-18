You won’t believe the boozy drinks that have the same number of calories as a half-cheeseburger.

WHILE WE WERE STUCK AT HOME DURING THE LOCKDOWNS, MOST OF US ENJOYED A DRINK.

But it’s more likely that we had three or four — and experts are warning that millions of people are drinking too much.

The NHS recommends 14 units of alcohol per week for both men and women.

However, according to the Office for Health Improvement and Disparities, about 18% of adults in England, or 9.7 million people, drank enough to put them at increased or higher risk in the three months leading up to the end of October 2021.

In February 2020, 12.4 percent of the population, or about six million people, were present.

Men have seen the greatest increase, with a quarter now exceeding safe limits, up from 17.8% two years ago.

One in ten women now drinks excessively, up from 7.3 percent in 2007.

People were using alcohol to cope with anxiety and uncertainty, according to Dr Julia Sinclair, chairwoman of the Royal College of Psychiatrists’ addictions faculty, or had developed a home-drinking habit after previously only drinking on nights out.

She warned that those who regularly exceed the recommended limits are causing themselves “silent harm.”

“Overconsumption of alcohol is dangerous in so many ways,” says Sun doctor Zoe Williams.

“Unfortunately, once an unhealthy relationship has formed, it can be very difficult to reverse the trend.

“Most people are aware that drinking too much alcohol can harm the liver.

“However, it harms every organ in the body.”

“Alcoholism can have disastrous consequences for your relationships, mental health, career aspirations, social life, and finances.”

The statistics on increased alcohol consumption since the pandemic are very alarming.

“It’s critical that people get help as soon as they realize there’s a problem.”

“Because the costs of not treating a person, as well as those around them and society, can be enormous.”

One unit of pure alcohol equals 10ml or 8g, which the average adult can process in an hour.

That’s half a pint of beer or cider with a relatively low ABV of 3.6 percent, or one 25ml shot of rum or gin.

1.5 units equals a small glass of wine (125ml).

The number of units in each glass is frequently printed on the labels of wine and beer bottles.

Here’s a list of resources to help you get started.

Are you unsure how many units your drink contains?

Multiply the volume in millilitres by the percent ABV, then divide…

