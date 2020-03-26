Your immune system at war against corona? The facts and fables at a glance – Wel.nl

How sick you get from the coronavirus is hard to predict. There isn’t much you can do other than undergo it, but since we like to have a little bit of control, we tend to take all kinds of weird tips dead serious.

Earlier reports circulated that cocaine would help to defeat the virus. It would also be helpful to lubricate your body with alcohol or body lotion. That goes very far, of course, but drinking water or eating garlic has hardly any effect.

The only thing that can help is living a healthy life: eating enough fruit and vegetables, getting enough sleep and exercise, not smoking and drinking little alcohol.

To drink water

What does not work is drinking a lot of warm water. The virus would then be flushed to the stomach and destroyed by the stomach acid there. That is nonsense, says professor of immunology and cell biology Huub Savelkoul of Wageningen University in de Volkskrant. “You can probably drown a few in the mouth, but by then there will already be a multiple in your nose and in your lungs. And the water can’t reach that at all. ”

Garlic

Another rumor is that garlic would help to beat the disease, but a large review study shows that garlic does not work for the common cold and cannot prevent it. So it will also have no effect on the coronavirus.

Vitamin C infusion

Another popular anti-corona drug is the Vitamin C infusion. Last year it turned out that a vitamin infusion has no effect on patients with breathing difficulties and blood poisoning. Savelkoul even advises healthy people to be careful with a lot of vitamin C. “Your body is all about balance and who takes too much of a certain vitamin disrupts the balance that naturally exists.” Usually you just pee too much vitamin C and such an infusion is at best wasted money.

Vitamin D

What does help then? The scientist does not think extra vitamin D is a bad idea. Normally we get that from sunlight so at the end of winter many people are a little short of that. You can then take a supplement or go outside more often. Vitamin D plays an important role in our immune system.

Breathe through the nose

What further helps is breathing through your mouth and putting on glasses so that the virus does not enter through your eyes. “But for virus particles, the mouth is the easiest route to the lungs, in the nose they have to work their way up the cilia and may be sneezed out again,” said Savelkoul.

Placebo

Finally, the immune system is also sensitive to the placebo effect. If you really believe that ginger helps, for example, your brain produces dopamine and that is good for your immune system, but be careful not to stress too much about it, because that works counterproductive.

Sources): De Volkskrant