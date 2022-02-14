You’re always tired because of a hidden sleep disorder.

The nefarious sleep disorder to blame for your constant tiredness

YOU’VE TURNED OFF YOUR PHONE, DRINKEN YOUR HERBAL TEA, AND ARE READY FOR BED.

You’re still tired when you wake up, despite following all of the sleep tips and tricks.

If this describes you, you may be suffering from Delayed Sleep Phase Syndrome (DSPS).

The majority of people with this condition consider themselves to be ‘Night Owls.’

This frequently indicates that these individuals will perform better and be more productive in the evening.

According to experts at Stanford Health Care, DSPS is a disorder in which a person’s sleep is delayed by two hours or more beyond what is considered a normal bedtime.

People with DSPS have a hard time waking up when they need to because of this sleep delay.

Someone with DSPS, for example, may need to go to bed at 10 p.m. but not feel sleepy until after midnight.

This can make getting up when your alarm goes off difficult, as well as affecting your work performance.

Unless they go to bed very late, people with DSPS have a hard time falling asleep.

This is due to their internal clock sending warnings late at night.

People with the condition will also have difficulty waking up at a normal time, as their internal clock fails to produce the alerting signals required to make the body feel alert and awake.

However, most people with the condition can get a good night’s sleep because once they are asleep, they appear to be sleeping well.

You’ll probably get a good night’s sleep unless you have other sleep problems like insomnia or sleep apnoea.

It’s a condition that usually starts in children, according to Stanford Health experts.

“If your sleep disorder is causing impairment in social, occupational, or other areas of your life, you may have DSPS,” they explained.

“Approximately seven to sixteen percent of adolescents and young adults have DSPS.

“DSPS can start in infancy, but it usually appears or worsens during adolescence.

“Some adolescents’ sleep schedules are delayed for social reasons, and they may not have underlying circadian rhythm (internal body clock) abnormalities.”

Sleep schedules for those people begin to normalize in early adulthood.”

