You’ve been brushing your teeth incorrectly – an expert reveals a common practice that should be avoided at all costs.

You’ve been brushing your teeth incorrectly – an expert reveals a common mistake to avoid at all costs.

We all want our teeth to be spotless and plaque-free.

Although many of us believe that flossing and brushing on a regular basis is the key to pearly whites, it appears that there is more to it.

Most of us make a common mistake when brushing our teeth, according to a registered dental hygienist who goes by the handle @jasminerdh on social media.

Jasmine danced while sharing the “worst mistake you make with your teeth” on her Instagram account.

She explained why in the caption.

“Any protective ingredients in your toothpaste, such as fluoride or xylitol, are washed away when you rinse with water after brushing your teeth.”

“Most toothpaste contains fluoride, which can help prevent cavities and strengthen enamel.”

Despite the fact that some toothpastes are known to be fluoride-free, they often contain xylitol, an ingredient that helps to balance the pH in the mouth and prevent cavities.

Alternatives were proposed by the health expert.

Simply spit out your toothpaste and call it a day is the first option.

There is no need to rinse.

If you still want to rinse, she gave you two more options:

Rinse with either a “fluoridated, alcohol-free mouthwash” or a “non-fluoridated, alcohol-free mouthwash with xylitol mouthwash.”

Her video has over 20,000 likes and nearly 1,000 positive comments.

“I’ve done this since I first started brushing my teeth…Oh, Lord.”

One viewer said, “Thank you.”

“You’re amazing! I’ve been following your advice, and my hygienist and dentist both noticed significant changes at my last cleaning a few months ago! Thank you!” said another.

“Damn man! Every time I get something going she comes in dancing telling me I’m doing it wrong,” a third joked about Jasmine’s proclivity for sharing her knowledge.

If you’re experiencing persistent tooth pain or buildup, or if food is getting stuck in one corner, you should schedule an appointment with your dentist to figure out what’s wrong.