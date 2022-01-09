Zero-alcohol ‘Scotch’ in the style of ‘Glasgow’ is set to hit UK shelves soon.

Zero-alcohol ‘Scotch’ in the style of ‘Glasgow’ to hit UK shelves soon

Teetotallers in Glasgow may be salivating at the prospect of a new zero-alcohol ‘Scotch’ from ArKay, a US company, soon hitting UK shelves.

On the label, the non-alcoholic spirit alternative from ArKay, which is brewed in Mexico, is billed as ‘Glasgow-style’ and contains capsaicin ‘to mimic Scotch’s burn.’

By blending ingredients like caramel, vanilla, and oak, the makers of the zero-hangover swally are thought to have imitated real ‘Scotch’ flavors.

The introduction of the new beverage to UK shores is said to be part of a strategy by the Florida-based drinks company to capitalize on a growing demand for low-alcohol and alcohol-free beverages in Scotland and the United Kingdom.

ArKay, which was founded in 2011, also makes alcohol-free ‘Russian-style’ vodka, ‘Cuban-style’ rum, ‘London-style’ gin, and ‘Agave-style’ Tequila.

The verdict is still out on how well it will go down in this town…