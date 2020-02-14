﻿﻿Stunning 20-day time-lapse shows Russia’s Lake Baikal freezing over (VIDEO)

The footage, which was recorded January 10-30, shows the ice slowly forming over the surface of the lake as night turns to day and snowfall stops and starts.

Baikal, which is located in southern Siberia, is the world’s largest freshwater lake. It is usually covered with ice for about five months of the year, with the freezing beginning as early as November at some parts.

This year, however, the Baikal Search and Rescue Unit of the Russian Emergencies Ministry said the ice sheet has been thinner than usual, particularly around the northern and central parts of the lake, due to heavy snowfall. Snow insulates the ice from cold air, meaning it forms more slowly.

Despite the frosty conditions, authorities said the annual Zimniada International Winter Games Festival will go ahead. One of the most popular holiday destinations in the country, Russians flock to Baikal to enjoy winter sports from skiing to hovercrafting every year.

