1 dead after café roof collapses in Novosibirsk, Russia, trapping visitors

A roof of a café came crashing down on diners in the city of Novosibirsk in southern Siberia, killing one woman and trapping several people under rubble. Some 200 people fled the scene of the collapse on their own.

One person was confirmed dead, and four people were taken to hospital after the roof of a cloakroom adjacent to a cafe collapsed on Saturday night. Two of the victims are currently in surgery, while the other two injuried have since been released.

The café was packed with diners at the time, and some 200 people managed to evacuate on their own, local emergency services said.

While the investigation into the incident is yet in its early stages, it is believed that the roof could have collapsed under the weight of snow.

The café itself did not sustain any damage, as it was built from brick and concrete. It is the ramshackle structure – a wooden cloakroom, adjacent to the building – that failed to withstand the weight of snow accumulated on its roof, emergency services said.

About 1 m (40 inches) of snow has piled on its roof at the time of the collapse.

Some 80 rescuers and 25 units of equipment were rushed to the scene in the immediate aftermath of the incident to clear out the debris and search for survivors.

The tragic incident comes shorlty after a concert hall in Russia’s ‘northern capital,’ St. Petersburg, collapsed as it was being demolished on Friday. A roof of the massive stadium gave way, killing one construction worker.

