10 family-friendly dinners that can all be made for LESS than $2 per serve

A budget-friendly food blog is showing families how to make delicious dinners with inexpensive recipes that can be made for less than $2 a meal.

British Instagram page Beat the Budget specialises in cheap but nourishing dishes built around bulk-bought ingredients like frozen vegetables, egg noodles, spices and pasta, which keep costs low without compromising on taste.

The cheapest dish is a spicy Indian dahl, which can be made from lentils, vegetables and coconut milk for just $1.09 a bowl.

Lovers of international cuisine can get their fix during the overseas travel ban with $1.66 lemon and mushroom pasta, $2 Vietnamese Banh Mi baguettes or $1.70 peanut satay salad.

There’s plenty on offer for plant-based eaters, including a $2 vegan macaroni and cheese, vegetarian lasagne for $1.78 and creamy cashew curry for $1.83 per portion.

At just $1.09 a serve, this simple Indian dish is the best value for money Beat the Budget has to offer, without compromising on taste.

You can rustle up this comforting winter warmer in about 40 minutes with onions, garlic cloves, carrot, ginger, a tin of chopped tomatoes, a tin of coconut milk, vegetable stock and red lentils.

Any spice will enhance the dish, but Beat the Budget recommends turmeric, cumin and curry powder for the most authentic Indian flavour.

To start, fry the onion in coconut or olive oil over a low heat for five minutes until translucent, taking care not to burn.

Chop the carrots into small chunks, crush the garlic and finely dice the ginger.

Once the onions are ready, add the garlic, ginger and your choice of spices and fry for another two minutes, before throwing vegetable stock, chopped tomatoes, carrots, coconut milk and lentils in on top.

Stir gently and reduce the heat, leaving the mixture to simmer for roughly 30 minutes.

Sprinkle coriander or a squeeze of lime on top to serve.

With a preparation time of just 10 minutes, this simple Italian crowd-pleaser can be made in less time than it takes to boil an egg, with four ingredients for $1.66 per serve.

You’ll need spaghetti, Parmesan cheese, two garlic cloves and a lemon, all long-life ingredients which keeps the dish fresh in the fridge for days, so you don’t have to eat it all at once.

To start, add pasta to a saucepan of boiling water and cook for eight to 12 minutes until soft.

Meanwhile, finely grate the Parmesan and crush the garlic. Once the pasta is ready, transfer it to a bigger saucepan, scooping two generous ladles of pasta water in on top.

Pour the Parmesan and garlic over the pasta, stirring continuously to prevent the mixture sticking to the bottom of the pan. The pasta water and cheese should bind together to create a light but thick sauce.

Add the juice of a lemon and gently mix to encourage the flavour to infuse into the pasta.

Season with salt and pepper and an extra squeeze of lemon for a zestier citrus taste.

This low calorie, meat-free take on traditional lasagne can be baked with mozzarella, mascarpone, zucchini, onion, eggplant and a jar of tomato and herb passata in 45 minutes for $1.78 per portion.

Before you start, preheat the oven to 180°C and lay all ingredients out on the kitchen counter top.

Slice both eggplants into long, thin strips, about 1cm in width and lay on a baking tray with a drizzle of olive oil. Sprinkle salt over the top and bake in the oven for 15 minutes, turning once to ensure they are evenly cooked.

Meanwhile, finely dice the onion and grate the zucchini, squeezing excess moisture out over the sink.

Fry the onion in olive oil in a saucepan over a medium heat for about four minutes before adding the zucchini. It should be stiff and dry before adding to the pan to prevent the mixture becoming wet an soggy.

Once the onion and zucchini have browned, add the jar of passata into the saucepan, stirring gently and then removing from the heat. This will be used as sauce.

Once soft and tender, remove the sheets of eggplant from the oven and place them on a paper towel which should absorb excess moisture.

Layer the lasagne in a glass, oven-proof dish, starting with two ladles of onion, zucchini and passata sauce followed by a layer of eggplant and a dollop of mascarpone on top.

Repeat three times before sprinkling any remaining sauce and a generous handful of mozzarella over the top.

The dish should be baked in the oven for 30 minutes, then served warm.

Inspired by the popular Vietnamese ‘Banh Mi’, a crispy bread roll filled with seasoned meat and pickled vegetables, this tasty sandwich is perfect for lunch or a quick and easy dinner.

It can be made in under 20 minutes using whatever meat and vegetables you prefer, but Beat the Budget recommends pork, carrots, cucumbers and fresh coriander, marinated in pantry staples like soy sauce, fish sauce and honey, all of which should cost you no more than $2 a serve.

To start, slice the pork medallions into thin strips and mix in a bowl with soy sauce, fish sauce and either brown sugar or honey to bring out the flavours. The meat should ideally be marinated overnight, but you can leave it to soak for 20 minutes if you’re short on time.

Chop the carrots and cucumbers into thin slices.

When you’re ready to eat, fry the pork in a pan over a medium heat, cooking for about seven minutes until the outside flesh turns golden brown. It should be a bright white colour inside.

Slice a baguette in half and load it with pork, vegetable sticks and a dash of sriracha sauce for a spicy kick.

Beat the Budget suggests adding spicy mayonnaise, jalapenos, horseradish and spring onions to enhance the flavour even further.

Quick, easy and packed full of flavour, this Asian-inspired salad can be assembled in 10 minutes for a reasonable $1.70 per serve.

You’ll need egg noodles, carrots, cucumber, spring onion, and peanut butter, soy sauce, rice wine vinegar and a lime to make the dressing.

To start, add the noodles to a pot of boiling water and cook for about four minutes until soft.

Meanwhile, chop the carrot, spring onion and cucumber into thin strips.

Once the noodles are cooked, strain through a colander and rinse with cold water to cool.

Whisk the peanut butter, soy sauce, lime and rice wine vinegar in a bowl to form the satay sauce.

Throw the noodles in on top, adding a tablespoon of olive oil at the same time to prevent them from sticking to the bottom of the bowl.

When it’s time to eat, combine the sauce covered noodles with carrots and cucumber, garnishing with spring onion, coriander and chilli flakes for an extra kick.

This surprisingly healthy vegan version of classic mac and cheese can be prepared using four main ingredients and a handful of pantry staples in one hour for $2 a serve.

This recipe tastes equally delicious served fresh or after being frozen, meaning you can make a large batch at once and keep it in the freezer for lazy evenings when you’d rather not cook.

You’ll need a large butternut squash, three leeks, 500 grams of macaroni pasta and a tin of butter beans, along with onion powder, garlic powder, paprika, a vegetable stock cube and a generous helping of nutritional yeast.

Packed with fibre, nutritional yeast flakes add flavour and nutritional value to meals and are stocked in Woolworths for $8.

Before you start cooking, preheat the oven to 180°C⁠.

Slice the butternut squash lengthways and remove seeds, before placing the strips in a tray and covering with olive oil, salt and pepper. Pop the tray in the oven and bake for 40 minutes.

While the squash cooks, slice the leeks length-ways and chop in half. Add to a large frying pan over a low heat and fry in olive oil until soft.

Leeks work best when the are cooked slowly and gently on a low heat, so reduce to the very minimum and keep a close eye on the pan.

Meanwhile, cook the macaroni in boiling water for between eight and 12 minutes. If you have a carrot in the cupboard, chop it into small pieces and add it to the pasta to soften.

Carrot helps to give vegan cheese sauce the typically orange colour of traditional mac and cheese.

Once the butternut squash has roasted for 40 minutes, spoon it off the tray and into a blender, along with garlic and onion powder, 500ml of vegetable stock and the boiled carrot.

Blend until smooth.

Drain and rinse the butter beans before adding them into the blender and blitzing the mixture for second time. This will be your ‘cheese’ sauce.

Coat the pasta in sauce and add the softened leeks, stirring through well.

The dish can be served immediately or frozen, then reheated in the microwave for two minutes.

This low-fat take on creamy vegetarian pasta has less calories and starchy carbohydrates than the original, but the same delicious taste.

It can be made with lemon, zucchini, crème fraiche, thyme, mushrooms, garlic and spaghetti in 25 minutes for $1.56 per serve.

To start, slice the mushrooms into quarters, taking care not to cut too thinly which causes them to lose their structure when fried over a high heat.

Fry the mushrooms in a tablespoon of olive oil in a large saucepan, leaving to cook for five minutes until brown.

After five minutes, shake the pan and reduce to medium heat, frying for a further five minutes.

While the mushrooms cook, crush the garlic and finely dice the thyme, removing stems before chopping.

Add both to the cooked mushrooms and gently fry for four minutes before adding a tablespoon of flour to coat and seal the now garlic mushrooms.

Pour in vegetable stock and leave to simmer for 10 minutes. Meanwhile, cook spaghetti for eight to 12 minutes in boiling water.

Spiralise the zucchini, or slice it into thin trips if you don’t have a spiraliser at home.

Reduce the mushroom sauce to a low heat and add crème fraiche, stirring to combine.

Add the pasta and zucchini into the sauce and season generously with salt, pepper and the juice of a lemon before eating.

This nourishing and nutritious Indian favourite can be made in 40 minutes for $1.74 per portion, from ingredients you might easily have stashed in the fridge or pantry already.

You’ll need broccoli, cauliflower, onions, ginger, and eggplant, along with a tin of chickpeas, tomato passata, coconut milk and brown rice.

Spices are key to this aromatic dish, so be sure to have some cumin, turmeric, garam masala and chilli powder – if you like things hot – on hand before getting started.

Prepare the vegetables by chopping broccoli and cauliflower into small florets, slicing the eggplant into bite-sized chunks, dicing the onion and grating the ginger.

Add the onion to a pan laced with olive oil and fry over a medium heat for five minutes until translucent.

Add your choice of spices and the ginger, stirring vigorously to ensure the onion is fully coated in seasoning.

Fry for another minute before adding the diced eggplant.

Increasing the heat, pour in the passata, coconut milk and vegetable stock, stirring to combine before throwing the florets in on top.

Reduce the heat and leave to simmer for 20 minutes.

Meanwhile, cook the rice in boiling water until soft and tender.

After 20 minutes, add drained chickpeas to the vegetables and sauce and cook for another 10 minutes.

Divide the tikka masala into portions accompanied by a scoop of brown rice and sprinkle coriander over the top for added flavour.

With a preparation time of three hours and 10 minutes, this slow cook vegetarian ramen requires forward planning and patience in the kitchen.

The dish can be made in a slow cooker with mushrooms, instant ramen noodles, eggs, carrots, Bok Choi, spinrg onions, red Thai curry paste, and garlic, and 1.5 litres of vegetable stock and soy sauce to create the iconic broth, at a cost of $2 per serve.

To start, wash the mushrooms and quarter them length-ways, so the root remains attached to the heads.

Peel and grate the ginger and crush the garlic.

Load red Thai curry paste, soy sauce, olive oil, vegetable stock, garlic, ginger, bok choi and mushrooms into a slow cooker, and stir to combine.

Cover with a lid and leave to cook on a medium heat for three hours.

Once thoroughly marinated, add the instant noodles and some spiralised carrots if you wish. Soft boil an egg for eight to 10 minutes to finish the dish.

Top with the egg, chilli, grated carrot and spring onion and serve.

This meat-free, dairy-free, nut-based curry can be whipped up in 45 minutes for $1.83 per portion.

You’ll need onions, ginger, cashew nuts, broccoli, a tin of chopped tomatoes, a tin of coconut milk, brown rice and 800ml of vegetable stock, as well as a selection of spices including turmeric, cumin and chilli powder.

Start by dicing the onion, chopping the broccoli into florets and finely slicing the ginger.

Add the vegetables into a large saucepan laced with olive oil and gently fry over a medium heat for five minutes, before adding your choice of seasoning.

Pour the coconut milk, chopped tomatoes, half the cashews and vegetable stock in on top, stirring to combine and simmering for 25 minutes.

Meanwhile, boil rice for about 15 minutes or until soft and tender.

After 25 minutes, add the broccoli florets to the curry and stir until submerged.

Add the remaining cashews to a blender with 100ml of leftover stock to create the cashew cream and stir into the curry. This gives the dish a rich, creamy flavour.