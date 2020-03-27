10-Year-Old Raped, Hurled To Death From Terrace By Neighbor

A 10-year-old girl was raped and flung to death from the terrace by a neighbor. The incident took place in the southern Indian state of Tamil Nadu on Saturday early morning.

According to the police, the unidentified victim, who stayed on the first floor of the building, stepped out of her apartment to use the washroom that was near the staircase. As soon as the girl stepped out of the washroom, the accused, who stayed on the second floor, forcefully took the girl into his room where he raped her.

When the girl fell unconscious, the man, identified as 29-year-old Suresh, took her to the terrace and hurled her to the ground.

Her parents woke up a while later and found their daughter missing. They alerted the neighbors, including the accused, about it. They started searching for the girl. When they couldn’t find the girl anywhere, the parents immediately informed the police about it. The responding officers found the girl’s body in the bushes behind the building. The girl’s body was sent for autopsy.

Police questioned the neighbors after evidence of sexual assault was found. The accused confessed to the crime. He confessed to raping the girl after closing her mouth. He said he threw the girl from the terrace to make it look like an accident. The man was drunk at the time of the incident.

He was arrested and charged with murder. He was also charged under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act.