10-Year-Old Texas Girl Who Hand-Made Face Masks For Nurses Dies In ATV Accident

A 10-year-old girl from Texas recently donated about a hundred hand-made face masks to frontline healthcare workers battling the coronavirus. The girl, Lexi Collins, has died from an accident, barely weeks after that kind act which was much praised and made headlines.

It was April 6 when KTXS featured young Collins’ face mask donation for the nurses at Anson General Hospital. In Anson General Hospital’s Facebook post where it publicly thanked Collins, her mother, who is also a nurse, commented that the fifth grader loved to sew and that she wanted to “help all the nurses she can.”

According to KTXS , Munday City Councilwoman Karen Logan noted that Collins’ mother, grandmother, aunt and uncle are all nurses.

Last Friday (April 17), just weeks after Collins made her donation, she was killed in an ATV accident, of which no further details are known.

Collins’ funeral was held Monday, with all who attended required to wear a mask, observe social distancing and quarantine for 14 days after the service, as per local and state regulations.

As a tribute to Collins, people are tying turquoise ribbons around their trees in Munday and Benjamin, since turquoise was her favorite color. A tribute area will also be in place at Munday Elementary School where people can bring flowers and notes for the family.

“Lexi was a remarkable child. She was bright, talented, wise beyond her years, but overall had the most precious spirit I’ve ever know,” Logan said, according to KTXS. “She was always smiling.”

In her obituary, Collins is described as a “loving, beautiful and caring” girl who stands out.

“With this exuberance of light and her servant’s heart, Lexi gave so much joy and love to not only her family, but also to those who were blessed enough to have been a part of her life,” her obituary said. “With the closing of schools the past few weeks, Lexi spent her days between her home and her grandmother’s house. She spent countless hours making much needed facial masks (approximately 100) for the Knox County community and other surrounding counties.”