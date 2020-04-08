11-Year-Old Girl Sacrificed By Her Father To Become Rich, Accused Arrested

A man in Guyana was arrested Friday for sacrificing his 11-year-old daughter in order to become rich.

According to local reports, the incident took place on March 25 when the daughter was alone in her room. The father, identified as 33-year-old Ganesh Ramdain, entered the room and choked the girl. He then tied a rope around her neck and attached it to a rafter in the ceiling. He then ran outside the home and raised an alarm. He entered the room again and pretended to rescue the daughter by cutting the rope. The girl was rushed to a local hospital in a critical condition. The girl, however, didn’t respond to the treatment and died two days later.

The man was detained for questioning as part of the investigation. During interrogation, he confessed to killing his daughter as part of a religious belief. The accused said he believed he would become rich if he sacrificed her. The man was taken to custody Friday. He appeared at the Vigilance Magistrate’s Court and was ordered to undergo psychological evaluation. He was scheduled to appear in court again on May 11, 2020.

In a similar incident in the Indian state of Odisha earlier this year, a man sacrificed his 12-year-old sister to appease a goddess. The victim had left home with her brother, 28-year-old Subhoban Rana. A police complaint filed when the girl did not return home. The accused was detained for questioning during which he confessed to killing his sister. The accused said he killed his sister “to propitiate Goddess Durga.” Following the confession, the man was taken into custody. The headless body of the victim was recovered from a nearby forest.

In another incident in Odisha last year, a 12-year-old boy was sacrificed by his uncle. The accused, Chintamani Majhi, lured the victim to a field. He then attacked and beheaded the boy with an axe before fleeing from the scene. Upon hearing the victim’s screams, the boy’s brother rushed to the field and found his severed head. A police case was filed and the accused was taken into custody. He confessed to the crime and said he sacrificed the boy for good crop harvest.