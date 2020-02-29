18 years after invasion: Trump announces agreement with Taliban

More than 18 years after the US invasion of Afghanistan, the US and the Taliban are about to sign an agreement, according to US President Donald Trump. U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will attend Saturday’s ceremony in Doha, Qatar, Trump said in Washington on Friday. Trump also said there would be a joint statement by Secretary of Defense Mark Esper with the Afghan government.

The agreement between the United States and the Taliban is intended to trigger the withdrawal of US troops from Afghanistan. In return, the Taliban are supposed to provide guarantees that the country will not become a safe haven for terrorists and that they will start peace talks with the government in Kabul.

Washington had asked the Taliban for seven days of “violence reduction” as a prerequisite for an agreement. The deadline expired at midnight (local time in Afghanistan) – shortly before Trump’s message was sent by the White House. According to local information, the phase was not non-violent, but was considerably quieter than usual. The week was seen as a test of whether the Taliban could control their ranks.