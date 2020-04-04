2 Florida Poll Workers Who Worked At 2 Hollywood Precincts, Positive For COVID-19

Two Florida poll workers tested positive for COVID-19, the Broward County Supervisor of Elections said on Thursday.

According to the Miami Herald, the two unidentified workers worked on Florida’s primary day on March 17 at precincts at the Martin Luther King Community Center and the David Park Community Center, both in the city of Hollywood.

Steve Vancore, spokesman for Supervisor Pete Antonacci said that the office learned about this information over the last 24 hours and that they do not know when the workers contracted the virus.

Nevertheless, he assured that the workers’ contact with the voters was limited.